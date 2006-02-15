Sector rotatie op de beurs
-
Retail (Ahold) en banken (ING, ABN) zijn in.
Olie /chemie/uitzenders zijn uit.
Gr Henne
-
29 april 2016.
De afgelopen tien weken hebben beleggers geld dat zij eerst in cash aanhielden in bedrijfsobligaties gestoken, niet in aandelen.
Dat concludeert Bank of America Merrill Lynch in haar wekelijkse analyse van geldstromen in- en uit beleggingsfondsen.
Aandelenfondsen hadden in 5 van de 6 afgelopen weken te maken met uitstroom. Obligatiefondsen mochten juist in 8 van de laatste 9 weken instroom verwelkomen.
Bron: Fondsnieuws.nl
-
De op 29 april gesignaleerde trend zet zich voort.
Europese aandelenfondsen kampen nu al 13 weken op rij met uitstroom. Dat is de langste opeenvolgende periode sinds 2008.
Investors pulled money from emerging market stock funds in favor of debt, according to the latest weekly data from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. The EM trends reflect a broader risk aversion: the weekly flow data showed $16.9 billion in equity outflows & $4.3 billion in money-market outflows compared to $5.6 billion in bond inflows & $1.7 billion in precious metals inflows.
Ahead of Friday’s lousy U.S. jobs report, the week marked the “biggest equity outflows since the September 2015 capitulation” as investors unwind bullish bets on the U.S. dollar and continue to seek out “quality over junk” in credit, according to BofA/Merrill.
blogs.barrons.com/emergingmarketsdail...
-
Trader bets $5.6 million on metals and mining meltdown
After a torrid run this year, metals and mining stocks are about to take a big leg lower — according to one trader.
In a sizable trade on Thursday, someone bet more than $5 million on a nearly 35 percent decline in the S&P Metals and Mining ETF, the XME (NYSE Arca: XME). In the specific wager, the trader bought more than 50,000 of the September 20/15 put spreads for $1.12 each. Since each put option accounts for 100 shares of stock, this is a $5.6 million bet that the ETF will fall as low as $15 by September. The ETF is currently trading around $23.
The XME is up more than 50 percent in 2016, driven by massive moves from some of its biggest holdings. Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF), Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE), U.S. Steel (NYSE: X), Consol Energy (NYSE: CNX) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are up a respective 143, 220, 140, 91 and 77 percent year-to-date.
"The XME had broken down at this $25 level. It went all the way down [to $11 a share] and then had an almost 100 percent rally back," Dan Nathan told CNBC's " Fast Money " on Thursday. The metals and mining ETF is down more than 8 percent from its 2016 high of around $25 hit on April 28. "If you look at the decline it's had in the last week and a half and then you look at the long-term downtrend, you see it's failed right below that," explained the founder of RiskReversal.com. "This kind of bet could be a downright bearish bet looking to get some leverage to the downside," he added.
Bron: Yahoo Finance
-
Wanneer komt er een einde aan de hegemonie van de techsector?
Goldman Sachs Group wijst op een mogelijke toekomstige rotatie van hightech aandelen naar cyclische aandelen en banken en het risico van een sell-off in obligaties. Ook wijst GS op een mogelijke opleving van opkomende markten als beleidsrisico's zouden afnemen en belastingrisico's stijgen.
Investors should consider the risk of a successful coronavirus vaccine unsettling markets by sparking a sell-off in bonds and rotation out of technology into cyclical stocks, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
The increased probability of an approved vaccine by the end of November is underpriced by equity markets, wrote strategists including Kamakshya Trivedi in a note Wednesday. Over the next few months, the ramifications of the U.S. election and the evolution of the virus -- in part as schools reopen -- are also likely to be key drivers of the market, they said.
Approval of a vaccine could “challenge market assumptions both about cyclicality and about eternally negative real rates,” the team wrote, adding such a scenario may support steeper yield curves, traditional cyclicals and banks, while challenging the leadership of technology stocks.
If this happened along with a change in the U.S. administration, emerging market equities could benefit “if trade policy risks diminish while U.S. tax risks rise,” according to the note.
Bron: bloomberg.com
