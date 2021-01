BioPharma« Terug naar discussie overzicht

quote: Sjors23 schreef:

Wat is nu de reden van de stijging?



Sjors

Wat is nu de reden van de stijging?Sjors

waarschijnlijk www.emediawire.com/releases/2006/2/em... Startup Digital Music Company BurnLounge Wants To Recuit Everday Music Fans To Operate Their Own Digital Download Music Store!Move over iTunes, that’s all I can say... Why? Because you can own your own music store, like an Apple i-Tunes and get paid to send your friends and family to go download music from your site? Having your own digital music store with one million tunes to choose from, you can partner with your favorite artist, decide which acts you want to feature and promote, as a sort of digital guerrilla marketing play.(PRWEB) February 2, 2006 -- “It’s the reincarnation of the corner record store,” BurnLounge president/COO and Co-founder Ryan Dadd says. “This whole concept is about the next generation of retail. It’s about marketing to affinity groups, to people with shared interests. BurnLounge is essentially a digital store franchise.”“Regardless of operator, each store has the same look and feel, and all carry the BurnLounge brand. All also has access to the same music library, pricing and transaction system, powered by partner Loudeye.”What sets each BurnLounge store apart is the programming that the individual operator chooses. The service lets users decide which bands or songs to feature on the home page and each genre page, as well as create and promote customized play lists.volume al 27miljoen