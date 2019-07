BioPharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Toch behoorlijk positief zou je zeggen. Koers reageerde echter omlaag..(-6.6% naar 5.52)HONG KONG, March 31 /PRNewswire-Asia-FirstCall/ -- GigaMedia Limited (Nasdaq: GIGM - News) today reported full-year 2008 revenue of a record $190.4 million, up 25 percent, net income of a record $44.4 million, up 14 percent, and earnings per share of $0.82 basic and $0.74 fully diluted.In 2008 we delivered solid results despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, demonstrating the fundamental soundness of our business," stated GigaMedia CEO Arthur Wang."In 2009, our Asian online games business will deliver very strong top and bottom line growth -- driven by one of the best game pipelines in the region," explained CEO Arthur Wang. "Poker and casino will face continued pressure from the tough European economy, but new marketing partnerships combined with the yields from our past investments and appropriate cost cutting will allow us to maintain our financial performance.""We are implementing an aggressive yet appropriate cost reduction and efficiency plan to protect profitability and shareholder value," stated President Thomas Hui. "The fundamentals of online entertainment and our business remain strong and by taking action to responsibly manage our cost structure, we are positioned for accelerated growth as market conditions improve."(...)Zit hier nog iemand in behalve ik?