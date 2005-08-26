Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
Acambis turns to America in defence of patent claim
By Stephen Foley
Published: 25 August 2005
Acambis, the Cambridge-based vaccines company which developed a jab against smallpox, is set to rely on its relationship with the US government as it prepares to defend allegations of stealing trade secrets and breaching a rival's patents.
The company was served with a claim for damages last week by its Danish rival, Bavarian Nordic, which claims Acambis used secrets revealed to it in licensing negotiations in 2002.
The two are in an increasingly bitter race to develop a second-generation smallpox vaccine that the US government can use to inoculate people whose immune systems are too weak to take traditional vaccines. The victor could win a contract worth $1bn (£555m). And Acambis's lawyers are drawing up a robust defence that claims the US government itself gave the company the detailed scientific knowledge it has used. That science is not patent-protected, Acambis will argue.
Details of Bavarian Nordic's specific allegations have emerged in court papers from the US. These say Acambis's chief scientific officer, Thomas Monath, and a team from the company were shown details of clinical data, dosing and production conditions for the weakened smallpox vaccine - MVA - at a meeting at Acambis's offices on 12 June 2002. The companies signed a "secrecy agreement" before the meeting, it is alleged. Acambis requested a licensing proposal, but backtracked, it is claimed.
The two sides were negotiating a deal whereby Acambis would license intellectual property surrounding MVA. But Acambis signed a deal with the US government's National Institutes of Health (NIH), which had been working on MVA. Bavarian says the NIH was using its secrets, which were not the US government's to sign away.
It tried unsuccessfully to prevent the NIH from releasing its MVA strain to Acambis, the court documents reveal. "The virus was originally provided to Dr Moss [Bernard Moss of the NIH] for research and not for commercialisation into vaccine products," it claims.
The NIH was keen to generate a competitive tender for the contract to supply up to 80 million doses of MVA, which could be worth $1bn. It faced domestic criticism for awarding a contract for a stockpile of anthrax drugs to a single supplier, and it is expected that the MVA contract will be shared between Acambis and Bavarian Nordic.
Acambis refused to comment yesterday on the specifics revealed in the court documents.
