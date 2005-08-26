Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor

Inloggen

  • Geen account? Registreren

Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Crucell  /  Acambis -Bavarian Nordic

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Acambis -Bavarian Nordic

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. [verwijderd] 26 augustus 2005 07:40
    Acambis turns to America in defence of patent claim

    By Stephen Foley
    Published: 25 August 2005

    Acambis, the Cambridge-based vaccines company which developed a jab against smallpox, is set to rely on its relationship with the US government as it prepares to defend allegations of stealing trade secrets and breaching a rival's patents.

    The company was served with a claim for damages last week by its Danish rival, Bavarian Nordic, which claims Acambis used secrets revealed to it in licensing negotiations in 2002.

    The two are in an increasingly bitter race to develop a second-generation smallpox vaccine that the US government can use to inoculate people whose immune systems are too weak to take traditional vaccines. The victor could win a contract worth $1bn (£555m). And Acambis's lawyers are drawing up a robust defence that claims the US government itself gave the company the detailed scientific knowledge it has used. That science is not patent-protected, Acambis will argue.

    Details of Bavarian Nordic's specific allegations have emerged in court papers from the US. These say Acambis's chief scientific officer, Thomas Monath, and a team from the company were shown details of clinical data, dosing and production conditions for the weakened smallpox vaccine - MVA - at a meeting at Acambis's offices on 12 June 2002. The companies signed a "secrecy agreement" before the meeting, it is alleged. Acambis requested a licensing proposal, but backtracked, it is claimed.

    The two sides were negotiating a deal whereby Acambis would license intellectual property surrounding MVA. But Acambis signed a deal with the US government's National Institutes of Health (NIH), which had been working on MVA. Bavarian says the NIH was using its secrets, which were not the US government's to sign away.

    It tried unsuccessfully to prevent the NIH from releasing its MVA strain to Acambis, the court documents reveal. "The virus was originally provided to Dr Moss [Bernard Moss of the NIH] for research and not for commercialisation into vaccine products," it claims.

    The NIH was keen to generate a competitive tender for the contract to supply up to 80 million doses of MVA, which could be worth $1bn. It faced domestic criticism for awarding a contract for a stockpile of anthrax drugs to a single supplier, and it is expected that the MVA contract will be shared between Acambis and Bavarian Nordic.

    Acambis refused to comment yesterday on the specifics revealed in the court documents.

    Acambis, the Cambridge-based vaccines company which developed a jab against smallpox, is set to rely on its relationship with the US government as it prepares to defend allegations of stealing trade secrets and breaching a rival's patents.

    The company was served with a claim for damages last week by its Danish rival, Bavarian Nordic, which claims Acambis used secrets revealed to it in licensing negotiations in 2002.

    The two are in an increasingly bitter race to develop a second-generation smallpox vaccine that the US government can use to inoculate people whose immune systems are too weak to take traditional vaccines. The victor could win a contract worth $1bn (£555m). And Acambis's lawyers are drawing up a robust defence that claims the US government itself gave the company the detailed scientific knowledge it has used. That science is not patent-protected, Acambis will argue.

    Details of Bavarian Nordic's specific allegations have emerged in court papers from the US. These say Acambis's chief scientific officer, Thomas Monath, and a team from the company were shown details of clinical data, dosing and production conditions for the weakened smallpox vaccine - MVA - at a meeting at Acambis's offices on 12 June 2002. The companies signed a "secrecy agreement" before the meeting, it is alleged. Acambis requested a licensing proposal, but backtracked, it is claimed.
    The two sides were negotiating a deal whereby Acambis would license intellectual property surrounding MVA. But Acambis signed a deal with the US government's National Institutes of Health (NIH), which had been working on MVA. Bavarian says the NIH was using its secrets, which were not the US government's to sign away.

    It tried unsuccessfully to prevent the NIH from releasing its MVA strain to Acambis, the court documents reveal. "The virus was originally provided to Dr Moss [Bernard Moss of the NIH] for research and not for commercialisation into vaccine products," it claims.

    The NIH was keen to generate a competitive tender for the contract to supply up to 80 million doses of MVA, which could be worth $1bn. It faced domestic criticism for awarding a contract for a stockpile of anthrax drugs to a single supplier, and it is expected that the MVA contract will be shared between Acambis and Bavarian Nordic.

    Acambis refused to comment yesterday on the specifics revealed in the court documents.

    news.independent.co.uk/business/news/...
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Meer »

Koers 0,000   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 0,000   Volume 0
Hoog 0,000   Gem. Volume 0
Premium

KOPEN OF VERKOPEN?

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Ontdek Premium

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 