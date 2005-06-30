Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

-
Airspray foam dispensers hit big
07/01/2005 - Proctor & Gamble has specified Airspray instant-foam dispensing technology for its Pampers Kandoo range in the US, the third P&G product line to use the technology.
This latest application is for P&G's new Pampers Kandoo line of kid-friendly bathroom products and utilises the WRT4 WaterGuard Pump Foamer. Airspray says that the WaterGuard family is ideal for applications where wet conditions exist, such as hand soaps, baby washes, bath and shower wash, shampoos and conditioners – and children's products.
In the past 12 months P&G, a global leader in the development, distribution and marketing of consumer products, launched its Pantene Pro-V hair treatment, as well as its Noxzema Continuous Clean Deep Foaming Cleanser with instant-foam dispensers.
Airspray's instant foam dispensers are computer engineered mechanisms that allow a precise mixture of liquid and air by using a smooth-action button. Valve technology aims to provide reliability and ease-of-use, which means that even shaking the product before use does not affect the quality of the foam.
Furthermore, the dispenser can also be filled and emptied due to the angular design of the dip tube, which facilitates use of the dispenser at an angle.
Airspray, which is based in the US and provides dispensing systems to leading cosmetic and personal care names such as L’Oreal Colgate-Palmolive and Unilever, is hoping that the the multiple introductions will further its opportunities for future product applications throughout P&G.
Launched in 1961, the P&G Pampers brand, is one of the company's $16 billion (€12.1bn) brands which, in aggregate, account for more than $30 billion in annual sales. Pampers sales top $5 billion a year, according to the company.
The US rollout for the new Pampers Kandoo line is now underway and Airspray says that it is expecting orders and volume of the dispensing systems to increase significantly as a result.
Kandoo-branded wipe products debuted in European markets in late 2004. Other products are slated to follow.
Ik heb de Kando foamdispencers zelf ook in huis en de kids zijn er erg enthousiast over. De zeep is vloeibaarder dan bij normale zeeppompjes dus
navullen met goedkope zeep lijkt me niet mogelijk.
Oja en het ruikt ook nog lekker
groet,
Jeep
-
Jeep, je bent sneller dan je schaduw!!!
-
