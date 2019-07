Crucell « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Het werd me vroeger wel eens verteld, dat ja van ......... blind kon worden, maar ik wist niet dat het echt zo was.



Dirk



(vanuit wijnland, maar gelukkig hebben ze ook Heineken hier, smaakt nu beter met deze hitte)







DJ FDA Looking Into Reports Of Blindness Caused By Viagra







WASHINGTON (AP)--Federal health officials are examining infrequent reports of blindness among some men using the impotence drug Viagra.



The Food and Drug Administration still is investigating, but has no evidence yet that the drug is to blame, said spokeswoman Susan Cruzan.



This type of blindness is called NAION, or non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy. It can occur in men who are diabetic or have heart disease, the same conditions that can cause impotence and thus lead to Viagra use.



The FDA has 50 reports of the blindness. Viagra has been taken by more than 23 million men worldwide.



"We take this seriously," said FDA's Cruzan.



FDA is working with Viagra manufacturer Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to determine what, if any, information about the condition should be added to the drug's label.



Viagra was approved by the government in 1998. It may aid in the treatment of enlarged hearts that can result from high blood pressure, tests on animals indicate.



Viagra, approved to treat erectile dysfunction, shouldn't be used by men with heart conditions whose doctors have warned them not to have sex. Also, patients taking drugs that contain nitrates have been warned not to take Viagra because of sudden, unsafe drops in blood pressure.



The drug's label also warns of erections lasting longer than four hours, painful erections lasting longer than six hours, headache, flushed skin and vision problems.