Ongeveer 2 jaar geleden heb ik op dit forum aangegeven,dat beleggen in de grondstof Rhodium op de lange termijn voor de toekomst gunstig zou uitpakken.
Misschien ben ik destijds iets te vroeg uit de aandelen gestapt,aangezien de beurs weer iets aantrok.
Maar over het geheel gezien heeft mijn belegging in Rhodium mij behoorlijk wat winst opgeleverd.
Ook naar de toekomst toe zie ik Rhodium nog steeds als een gunstige belegging.
Zeker gezien de economie in China nog steeds sterk groeid.
waar gebruik je Rhodium voor ?
-pcrs
sieraden,catalysators,vliegtuigindustrie,electronica. ;)
Denk vooral aan de groeiende economie in China en de markt van auto's en sieraden daar.
China komt vooral ook niet onder de catalysator uit. ;)
www.bjreview.com.cn/200424/Business-2... ;) The number of cars in China in recent years has been growing rapidly. !!!!
Meer werk >>>Meer geld>>>Meer auto's>>>>>Hogere Rhodium prijzen. ;)
En vrolijk stijgen de prijzen verder. :c)
Hoe is het trouwens met je Kingie,schrijf je hier nog zo nu en dan?
Hoe kun je daar in beleggen? Bij wie? Links aub.
www.kitco.com/
Weet iemand trouwens of Kingie hier nog wel eens rondsnuffelt?
Rondsnuffelt? Ongetwijfeld, maar wegens blokkade geen postings.
Snuffel maar eens op:http://members.lycos.nl/cresson/
vr. gr. Au.
Wiesso blokkade????? Zo ken ik Kingie niet.
En verder is die site me te rommelig,vraag me ook af wat hij daar zou moeten.
Maar goed kan me vergissen. :cP
Gekeken, die Engelstalige brassel begrijp ik niet, ligt aan mij, kweet.
Gung Ho is ook verdwenen, waar die nu weer zit, Monarch ook ?
allemaal 'n nieuwe naam, wie ben ik dan ?
Wat een moeite voor al die kennis die je niet bezit. :cP
GM Obtains Approval for Auto Finance
The financial arm of General Motors (GM) announced yesterday that its joint venture with a Chinese partner had obtained the final nod from the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) to start operations.
The joint venture will have a registered capital of 500 million yuan (US$60.4 million), in which General Motors Acceptance Corp (GMAC) and the financial unit of Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp (SAIC) will control a 60 and 40 per cent stake respectively.
The joint venture, or GMAC-SAIC Auto Finance Co Ltd, will be located in Shanghai, China's financial center.
GMAC-SAIC Auto Finance is expected to kick off business "shortly" and it will initially offer wholesale and retail financing for vehicles manufactured by GM's joint ventures with SAIC in China, GMAC said in a statement.
"Our new joint venture will contribute to the maturation of China's vehicle market while making GM products available to a greater number of consumers," said Richard Clout, president of GMAC International Operations.
GM and SAIC run four joint venture plants in eastern, northeastern and southern China, producing Buick sedans and Chevrolet and a local brand mini vehicles.
Earlier this week, Ford Motor's financial arm Ford Credit announced that its application to form a wholly-owned auto financing branch in China had been approved by CBRC Ford Credit's expected US$60-million branch will provide loans to Chinese vehicle buyers in the middle of 2005.
The financial units of Germany's Volkswagen and Japan's Toyota gained CBRC's green light to prepare wholly-owned auto financing operations in China at the end of last year. But the two companies have not revealed details about their anticipated auto financing branches in China.
Analysts say that auto financing has tremendous potential in China but faces problems mainly because of the lack of a sound credit system in the nation. Many commercial banks in China have enhanced the threshold for auto financing and even halted the business this year because of concerns about bad loans.
At present, less than 10 per cent of total new car sales in China use loans, down from 30 per cent a year earlier. Over 70 per cent of automobile sales are financed in developed markets.
"We expect the situation (in China) to change quickly, with automotive financing in China growing 60 to 80 per cent in coming years," Clout said.
Since its inception in 1919, GMAC has extended more than US$1 trillion in credit to help finance more than 150 million vehicles worldwide.
SAIC's financial unit, or Shanghai Automotive Finance Co Ltd, has a registered capital of 1 billion yuan (US$120 million) and total assets of 22 billion yuan (US$2.7 billion).
GM is the second biggest foreign automaker in China behind Volkswagen. It sold more than 259,000 vehicles in China during the first half of this year, jumping 57.6 per cent from the corresponding period of last year.
(China Daily August 6, 2004)
Mooi mooi mooi.... Doet mijn beleggingen goed. :c)
Volkswagen Ranks First in July Sales
Volkswagen's two Chinese joint ventures regained their crown as the No 1 and No 2 passenger car sellers in the nation last month after being topped in June by local operations of General Motors (GM) and Honda Motor.
Sales of the German company's venture with Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp (SAIC) grew by 39.7 percent from June to 28,060 cars last month.
The other venture with First Automotive Works Corp in northeast China's Jilin Province, sold 22,155 cars in July, up from 12,786 units in June.
Officials from the two ventures said that their sales rebound partly resulted from price cuts of nearly all products in June.
The two ventures slashed prices by as much as 11.7 percent on June 17 to stave off pressures from the price cuts of rivals, mainly General Motors, and growth decline of overall car sales in China.
Shanghai Volkswagen and FAW Volkswagen were outsold by GM's joint venture with SAIC and that of Honda with Guangzhou Automobile Group in June for the first time.
However, Shanghai GM's sales plunged to 19,660 cars in July from 24,040 units in June.
A Shanghai GM spokesperson Monday cited the venture's "10-day annual equipment maintenance and production line check" as the main reason for the sales decline.
Shanghai GM cut prices by up to 11 percent in May.
Guangzhou Honda said that it sold 20,869 cars last month, down from 21,275 units in June.
A top executive of Guangzhou Honda vowed last week that prices of its products would remain unchanged this year.
"There will be fiercer see-saw battles between these top ventures for the rest of this year," said Zhang Xin, an auto analyst with Guotai & Jun'an Securities Co.
Car makers in China are likely to wage a new round of price wars later this year to fight for market shares, Zhang said.
Prices of many cars declined over the past week, such as Sonata of Beijing Hyundai, Blue Bird of the joint venture between Dongfeng and Nissan, Excelle of Shanghai GM and Vios of Tianjin Toyota.
"More players will join the pack at the top, including ventures of Toyota and Ford in China, in the near future as their sales are growing significantly," said Jia Xinguang of China Automotive Industry Consulting and Development Corp.
Ford's joint venture with Chang'an Motor began construction on a new 200,000-unit plant in co-operation with Mazda in east China's Jiangsu Province 10 days ago.
It is reported that the joint venture will soon produce Ford's Focus.
Toyota's new joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group has been approved by the Chinese Government. The expected venture will produce the Camry sedan, one of the most popular imports in China.
"However, Volkswagen's overall leadership in China's car market can not be overthrown in a short period of time," Zhang said.
Volkswagen said that it aimed to sell 800,000 cars this year in China, up from almost 700,000 units last year.
Sales of the German firm's venture in Shanghai and Jilin stood at 207,200 and 149,300 cars respectively during the first seven months of this year.
Volkswagen's Jetta, made at the venture in Jilin, remains the single best-selling model in China with accumulated sales of 76,068 units during the period and 13,500 units in July alone.
The venture officials attributed Jetta's success largely to its "durable quality and superior after-sales services."
Shanghai GM sold 160,982 cars during the first seven months of this year, up 79.3 percent from a year earlier.
Jia said that there was no big rebound of car sales in China in July from the consecutive monthly tumbles in April and June, although the latest statistics have not been revealed.
He predicted that total car sales in China would grow by some 30 percent this year, down from 75 percent last year.
Sales of domestically-made passenger cars rose by 31.6 percent to 1.13 million units during the first half of this year.
(China Daily August 3, 2004)
En nog meer goed nieuws...... :cP
-
Niet zo slim om al je centjes hier te vergokken,als er daar nou juist omgezet en winst gemaakt wordt
-
We kruipen langzaam verder omhoog.... + 100 ;c)
-
'Rhodium kostbaarste edelmetaal'
Gepubliceerd op 20 maart 2021 16:26 | Views: 3.881
DEN HAAG - (ANP/BLOOMBERG/RTR) - Het edelmetaal rhodium, dat de auto-industrie gebruikt om uitstootgassen te filteren, is op dit moment het duurste edelmetaal. Dat schrijft de Franse krant Le Monde. Rhodium is volgens de krant nu vijftien keer meer in trek dan goud, en bijna tien keer duurder dan palladium, en ander soortgelijk metaal dat de autobranche gebruikt.
Autofabrikanten stoppen de edelmetalen in de katalysator, die ervoor zorgt dat schadelijke stoffen geneutraliseerd worden en veranderen in stikstof, koolstofdioxide en water. Door scherpere uitstootregels moeten automakers meer edelmetaal in de uitlaten van de auto's stoppen en mede daardoor zijn ze extra in trek. Het afgelopen jaar was er zelfs een tekort aan de gebruikte metalen platinum, palladium en rhodium. Dat heeft de prijzen flink opgedreven. Zo wordt rhodium volgens Le Monde nu voor 27.000 dollar per ounce (omgerekend bijna 23.000 euro) verhandeld.
De edelmetalen worden gewonnen in mijnen in Zuid-Afrika en Rusland, maar dat is een complex en dus kostbaar proces. Het geschatte volume is maar tussen de 20 en 25 ton per jaar, schrijft Le Monde. Kenners verwachten dat de komende tien jaar het gebruik van de metalen gemiddeld met 20 procent zal toenemen. Op de lange termijn kan de toenemende productie van en vraag naar elektrische auto's effect hebben op de vraag naar deze edelmetalen, omdat elektrische auto's de edelmetalen niet nodig hebben.
-
Heb er mij drie jaar geleden ingezet op aanraden beleggingsblad in edele metalen.
Heb me toen de Tuvalu rhodium munten en de rhodium baren aangekocht.
Tevens ook deze tracker toen aangeschaft.
nl.investing.com/etfs/db-physical-rho...
