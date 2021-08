Crypto TA update: Chainlink bevestigt uptrend

Decentralized blockchains, as the backbone of Web3, create a universal state layer with no company or 3rd party. Rather, it’s just an underlying technology enabling peer-to-peer interaction. In theory, Web3 could be broad enough to include Bitcoin, because it follows the principles of Web3, but if you want a clearer picture, start by researching Polkadot’s light paper or Chainlink’s white paper. From there, the rabbit hole deepens, showing the endless potential of a world with no middle men and toll collectors, and individuals free to exchange value directly as they see fit, without asking permission.

Once you dive further into Web3 and truly understand the potential, you will likely start to become interested in investing in related coins.

Dyor! (Do your own research)