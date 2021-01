Bitcoin: nieuwe uitbraak dichtbij

Bitcoin might be the king when it comes to storing value, but Ethereum is the king of creating value. No other platform has come close… yet.

A few macro trends are favoring Ethereum in 2021. The SEC is clearly ramping up its efforts to shut down questionable projects particularly those that could be deemed securities. They already targeted XRP, the 4th largest cryptocurrency. Why does this matter? In the eyes of the SEC, Bitcoin and Ethereum are the only coins deemed not a security other than stablecoins. As the regulatory hammer drops, a lot of money will flow from at risk projects to the safe havens - Bitcoin and Ethereum . Furthermore, since only Ethereum and Bitcoin hold this legal status, institutions will solely look to these two assets to invest in rather than the broader market.

New regulation is allowing banks to issue stable coins that have almost all been created on the Ethereum blockchain. Every transaction requires a small amount of the ETH called gas. This gas is burned and taken off the market reducing the total supply forever.

Finally, from a technical perspective, Ethereum is yet to breach it’s all time high from 2018, which came after Bitcoin surged and fell. We have already seen Bitcoin more than double it’s all time high. If Ethereum simply achieves this, the upside potential is far greater than most coins.

If there is any coin likely to follow the price action of Bitcoin, surpass all-time highs, and have an explosive 2021, the fundamentals are strongly behind Ethereum.