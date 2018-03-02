Bank of England over crypto's

Mark Carney, Gouverneur van de Bank of England, zegt dat cryptocurrencies niet geschikt zijn om te dienen als geld en klassieke bubbelpatronen laten zien. Reuters tikt op:

“Cryptocurrencies act as money, at best, only for some people and to a limited extent, and even then only in parallel with the traditional currencies of the users. The short answer is they are failing,” Carney said in a speech in London.

Verbieden gaat Carney echter te ver. Wel vindt hij dat de crypto's gereguleerd moeten worden zoals andere delen van het financiële systeem. Ook benoemt hij dat de vele cryptospeculanten nog nooit een échte crash hebben meegemaakt zoals die op de aandelenmarkt in 2008.

“Many cryptocurrencies have exhibited the classic hallmarks of bubbles including new paradigm justifications, broadening retail enthusiasm and extrapolative price expectations reliant in part on finding the greater fool,” he said.



Many investors in crypto-currencies were from a generation that did not have first-hand experience of the 2008 financial crisis, he added.

De blockchain technologie biedt wel grote mogelijkheden volgens Carney. Vooral voor banken en andere partijen die activatransacties doen. Ook voor belastingzaken en medische verslaglegging is de technologie interessant:

Distributed-ledger technology could also be used for tax and medical records, and business supply chains, though a central bank operated digital currency .

Gematigd enthousiasme dus van de Gouverneur van één van de vier grote centrale banken op deze wereld.