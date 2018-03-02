Login
 
Bank of England over crypto's

Mark Carney, Gouverneur van de Bank of England, zegt dat cryptocurrencies niet geschikt zijn om te dienen als geld en klassieke bubbelpatronen laten zien. Reuters tikt op:

“Cryptocurrencies act as money, at best, only for some people and to a limited extent, and even then only in parallel with the traditional currencies of the users. The short answer is they are failing,” Carney said in a speech in London.

Verbieden gaat Carney echter te ver. Wel vindt hij dat de crypto's gereguleerd moeten worden zoals andere delen van het financiële systeem. Ook benoemt hij dat de vele cryptospeculanten nog nooit een échte crash hebben meegemaakt zoals die op de aandelenmarkt in 2008.

“Many cryptocurrencies have exhibited the classic hallmarks of bubbles including new paradigm justifications, broadening retail enthusiasm and extrapolative price expectations reliant in part on finding the greater fool,” he said.

Many investors in crypto-currencies were from a generation that did not have first-hand experience of the 2008 financial crisis, he added.

De blockchain technologie biedt wel grote mogelijkheden volgens Carney. Vooral voor banken en andere partijen die activatransacties doen. Ook voor belastingzaken en medische verslaglegging is de technologie interessant:

Distributed-ledger technology could also be used for tax and medical records, and business supply chains, though a central bank operated digital currency .

Gematigd enthousiasme dus van de Gouverneur van één van de vier grote centrale banken op deze wereld.

Nick Bakker is marketwatcher bij IEX.nl. Nick Bakker kan posities innemen op de financiële markten. De informatie in deze column is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen. Klik hier voor een overzicht van de beleggingen van de IEX redactie.

Reacties

tampi 3 mrt 2018 om 11:49
Leuk stuk...

Deze uitspraken liggen in het verlengde van wat de meesten al vaker hebben gehoord. Het zijn de mensen in vergelijkbare functies als deze Mark Carney die straks een stuk minder te doen hebben wanneer de cryptomunt echt gaat doorbreken. Ik vermoed dat de meeste bankiers dit nu wel enigszins door hebben.

Opvallend is dit stukje:
"Distributed-ledger technology could also be used for tax and medical records, and business supply chains, though a central bank operated digital currency ."

Met deze woorden geeft hij indirect toe dat er een kans bestaat dat een centrale bank over gaat tot een cryptomunt. Daarnaast is het gewoon een kwestie van tijd dat de cryptomunt ons fiat gaat vervangen. Want het is niet meer de vraag OF, maar eerder WANNEER dat gaat gebeuren.

Blockchain technologie wordt nu steeds meer ingezet, omdat het direct de kosten omlaag brengt. We gaan met de blockchain een tijdperk in waarbij administratieve handelingen (vrijwel) direct worden afgehandeld. En dat zonder medewerker of intermediaire. Tel uit je besparing! Dit gaat gebeuren in alle sectoren, ook buiten de banken.

In mijn beleving kan de waarde van Bitcoin kan niet los worden gezien van de waarde van blockchain. Zonder Bitcoin geen blockchain, zonder blockchain geen Bitcoin. Hoe meer blockchain gebruik, hoe hoger de waarde van Bitcoin.
Apekool 5 mrt 2018 om 12:37
Mooi man, een volledig traceerbaar en onvervalsbare verslaglegging van alle geldstromen. Koppel dat aan het overdragen van soevereiniteit aan de EU en de dystopische toekomst ligt nagenoeg vast.

Das Finanzielle Leben der Anderen.
TA=verlies 5 mrt 2018 om 12:44
Uiteindelijk zal er misschien wel een officiële soort van bitcoin komen. Deze zal echter gereguleerd zijn. Banken en of overheden nemen de goede eigenschappen over en zullen ermee hun eigen coins creëren. De cryptocoins van nu zullen uiteindelijk verdwijnen. Het feit dat de ECB geld bij drukt en alle zaken die met z.g Fiatgeld plaatsvinden, ligt niet aan het geld zoals we dat kennen maar aan de mensen. Het geld is nl. Al digitaal. Ook wil je uiteindelijk ook dat het min of meer gereguleerd wordt, maar daarvoor moet je weer iets verder denken.
Succes allen met alle speculaties e beleggingen. Ik gun iedereen winst, denk alleen dat het niet voor iedereen is weggelegd..
