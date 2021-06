Big Tech blijft overeind, ondanks aanpak belastingontduiking

We 're flying highWe 're flying right up to the skyWe fly so highWe're flying right up to the skyWe fly so high, we fly so highYes I don't need no stress'Cause that's the kind of stuff that makes a messBreakin' me down and takin' me to the testKeepin' me brother from givin' my bestGotta chill gotta chill gotta gotta killBefore I cannot feel anything that's goin' downTurnin' my head around and aroundTakin' me to the highest level