Hebt u even? Hét Gamestop-verhaal

Gamestop gaat verder dan even een squeeze, of hoe RobinHood en Reddit samenspannen tegen 'het establishment'.

Dit is écht verplichte kost voor alles en iedereen op beurs. Het is een enorm verhaal. maar het leest zo weg onder de koffie. Citeren heeft amper zin, want iedere alinea telt. Vooruit, ik pik de eerste drie. Buiging voor Bloomberg, wat een reconstructie. Dit is journalistiek zoals journalistiek is bedoeld.

It’s a role cast for them with relish by their chat-room usurpers, the tens of thousands of average Joe day-traders whose fervor for a left-for-dead retailer has become a self-fulfilling prophecy in its 245% rally this year. GameStop has become a money geyser for the options-obsessed crowd that gathers in Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum.

For those wagering on a decline, it’s been a catastrophe. Give credit where it’s due. In their frenzy, WSB’s cocky hordes have managed to turn the tables in a game short sellers invented, spinning gold from the complacency of others. Before this year, GameStop was a cash register for bearish traders, who borrowed and sold more shares than the company issued. Hedge funds had been winning so long that they overlooked the tinderbox they were creating should sentiment turn.

Now it has, violently. GameStop, which isn’t expected to turn a profit before 2023, has seen its market value triple to $4.5 billion in three weeks, burning the skeptics whose any attempt to cover is likely to further propel its ascent.