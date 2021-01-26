Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Opinie  /  Columns  /  Hebt u even? Hét Gamestop-verhaal

Hebt u even? Hét Gamestop-verhaal

Categorie: Overig
Door
op
Views: 1.411
Hebt u even? Hét Gamestop-verhaal

Gamestop gaat verder dan even een squeeze, of hoe RobinHood en Reddit samenspannen tegen 'het establishment'.

Dit is écht verplichte kost voor alles en iedereen op beurs. Het is een enorm verhaal. maar het leest zo weg onder de koffie. Citeren heeft amper zin, want iedere alinea telt. Vooruit, ik pik de eerste drie. Buiging voor Bloomberg, wat een reconstructie. Dit is journalistiek zoals journalistiek is bedoeld.

It’s a role cast for them with relish by their chat-room usurpers, the tens of thousands of average Joe day-traders whose fervor for a left-for-dead retailer has become a self-fulfilling prophecy in its 245% rally this year. GameStop has become a money geyser for the options-obsessed crowd that gathers in Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum.

For those wagering on a decline, it’s been a catastrophe. Give credit where it’s due. In their frenzy, WSB’s cocky hordes have managed to turn the tables in a game short sellers invented, spinning gold from the complacency of others. Before this year, GameStop was a cash register for bearish traders, who borrowed and sold more shares than the company issued. Hedge funds had been winning so long that they overlooked the tinderbox they were creating should sentiment turn.

Now it has, violently. GameStop, which isn’t expected to turn a profit before 2023, has seen its market value triple to $4.5 billion in three weeks, burning the skeptics whose any attempt to cover is likely to further propel its ascent.

Arend Jan Kamp is senior content manager van IEX. Kamp belegt iedere maand vooral voor zijn pensioen uitsluitend in beleggingsfondsen. Klik hier voor zijn actuele posities. De informatie in deze column is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen. Klik hier voor een overzicht van de beleggingen van de IEX-redactie.

Column door: Arend Jan Kamp

Arend Jan Kamp is 24/7 van de vroege uurtjes voorbeurs tot de late uurtjes After Hours uw gastheer op IEX, als hij in geheel eigen stijl (bondig, maar toch uitbundig) de beursdag met u doorneemt. Van aandelen en indices, via commodities, langs de rentemarkten, naar haute finance tot politiek en centrale banken. Arend Jan is ...

Meer over Arend Jan Kamp

Recente columns van Arend Jan Kamp

  1. 13:10 Elon houdt van Etsy en... #jahoor
  2. 11:15 Goed, maar eigenwijs Damrak 2
  3. 09:45 Wat is uw (hypoheek)renterisico? 1

Reacties

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

26 jan: AEX
26 jan: SBM Offshore
26 jan: Handel in Citi Turbo's van 08:00 uur tot e...
Bekijk de pagina van Citifirst
 

Het IEX Netwerk

IEXGeld.nl
11:30 Dit is het risico van een aflossingsvrije hypot...
25 jan Beleggen tijdens een bubbel: hier moet je op le...
22 jan Huizenprijzen knalden in 2020 met bijna 8% omhoog
20 jan Bideneffect op de beurs: 2 seinen staan op rood
19 jan 3 slimme beleggingsstrategieën voor 2021
IEX Profs
13:00 Fondsbeleggers desondanks vol in aandelen
11:50 Paul Schofield, Jeremy Kent en Pieter van Diepe...
11:30 Kempen versterkt duurzaam aandelenteam
10:45 Must read: De nieuwe beren
09:50 Negen vervelende feiten over de aandelenmarkt
Participaties.nl
22 jan Geldvoorelkaar wint Gouden Stier voor beste cro...
22 jan Huizenprijzen in coronajaar met 7,8% opgelopen
19 jan Beleggingsfonds met MKB-leningen gelanceerd
15 jan Dit moet u weten over steward ownership
14 jan Huizenprijzen in vierde kwartaal met 11,6% gest...

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by Infront. Crypto data by Crypto Compare