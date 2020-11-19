BeursVandaag: Zoveel te doen
-20% NVDA op de mainpage moet toch -2% zijn, of mis ik iets?
Arend Jan heb je het volgende ook gezien?
edition.cnn.com/2020/11/18/business/s...
JPMorgan lays out the nightmare election scenario that could send markets into a tailspin
Arcadis geeft vandaag een strategie update:
www.arcadis.com/en/global/news/regula...
Arend Jan heeft per abuis de Q3 resultaten van 29/10 gemeld.
Excuses voor mijn Arcadis persbericht blunder, ik heb het intussen aangepast.
Arend Jan
En na het bericht van maandag waarin AMG aangeeft zich meer te te gaan leggen op chroom, volgt vandaag een volgend bericht:
Amsterdam, 19 November 2020 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") announces AMG Lithium GmbH, Frankfurt, has invested in a solid state battery (SSB) pilot plant to complement its state-of-the-art battery materials laboratory located in Frankfurt, Germany.
SSBs are on the verge of revolutionizing the lithium battery market for electric vehicles by enabling an increase in energy density on the battery cell level. In addition, compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries, SSBs have better safety characteristics due to their utilization of solid electrolytes. Our team of experts has developed a unique proprietary process to manufacture customized sulfidic solid electrolyte materials.
AMG has started technical discussions and sampling, and is prepared to develop this cutting-edge technology together with its customers.