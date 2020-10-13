Goldman Sachs denkt groot, Morgan Stanley klein

In welk kamp zit u? Big Tech, gok ik dan maar weer. Bloomberg zet de twee oude Wall Street-rivalen tegenover elkaar. Verder is dit vooral entertainment. Als u achter zulke iedere week verschuivende adviezen aanholderdeboldert, wordt u vanzelf arm. Uw broker niet.

Als u hier indices aan wilt koppelen moet u de Nasdaq 100 en Russell 2000 hebben. Citaat:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist David Kostin says the backdrop favors going big, with the five largest technology firms poised to report earnings growth in the third quarter amid a drop in profit for members of the small-cap Russell 2000 Index.

His counterpart at Morgan Stanley, Mike Wilson, disagrees. He prefers smaller companies, saying their earnings prospects are improving faster thanks to a recovering economy.

Analyst estimates for next year’s profits have risen 17% in the past three months for small-caps, way ahead of a 1.8% increase for the large-cap S&P 500 Index, the firm’s data show.

Morgan Stanley Backs Small-Cap Rotation as Goldman Says Go Big https://t.co/DRqOhJSYnI — Bloomberg (@business) October 13, 2020

Deze week Q3's van beide.