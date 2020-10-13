Inloggen

Goldman Sachs denkt groot, Morgan Stanley klein

Goldman Sachs denkt groot, Morgan Stanley klein

In welk kamp zit u? Big Tech, gok ik dan maar weer. Bloomberg zet de twee oude Wall Street-rivalen tegenover elkaar. Verder is dit vooral entertainment. Als u achter zulke iedere week verschuivende adviezen aanholderdeboldert, wordt u vanzelf arm. Uw broker niet.

Als u hier indices aan wilt koppelen moet u de Nasdaq 100 en Russell 2000 hebben. Citaat:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist David Kostin says the backdrop favors going big, with the five largest technology firms poised to report earnings growth in the third quarter amid a drop in profit for members of the small-cap Russell 2000 Index.

His counterpart at Morgan Stanley, Mike Wilson, disagrees. He prefers smaller companies, saying their earnings prospects are improving faster thanks to a recovering economy.

Analyst estimates for next year’s profits have risen 17% in the past three months for small-caps, way ahead of a 1.8% increase for the large-cap S&P 500 Index, the firm’s data show.

Deze week Q3's van beide.

Arend Jan Kamp

Column door: Arend Jan Kamp

