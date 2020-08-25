Inloggen

Fugro weet van niks

Fugro weet van niks

Plus ruim 8%. Intussen meldt Fugro telefonisch dat er géén gesprekken zijn met Acteon. Bij deze dus gecanceld. Intussen heb ik het verhaal van DealReporter, waar het gerucht of hoe u het ook maar noemen wilt, vandaan komt.

Dit zijn de eerste alinea's van DealReporter:

KKR-backed Acteon and Fugro explored tie-up options – sources
24 August 2020 | 17:56 BST
RBC advises KKR/Acteon Merger would provide liquidity platform amid challenged IPO market

Fugro pursues Seabed Geosolution sale

Dutch geo-intelligence and asset integrity specialist Fugro [AMS:FUR] and KKR-backed subsea surface and equipment player Acteon have engaged in tie-up discussions, two sources familiar with the matter have said.

KKR, which has tapped RBC as its adviser, is seeking a liquid platform from which to realise its investment in UK-based Acteon, while Fugro’s stressed balance sheet requires a capital injection, the sources said.

There are no merger talks ongoing, a Fugro spokesperson said. The company is always in discussions with all sorts of parties, many of which approach Fugro, so it cannot confirm whether such discussions have occurred, the spokesperson said.

Fugro is working on a refinancing, the spokesperson said, so many parties with ideas approach it but it shall follow its own path.

Acteon and Fugro are peers, except for Fugro’s seismic offering, so a tie-up without this would make sense, a third source said. Fugro is selling its Seabed Geosolution business via Clarkson Platou Securities, this source added.

In December, Fugro acquired the 40% stake in this division that it did not own for USD 35m from CGG [EPA:CGG], and noted the business is non-core held for sale.

Arend Jan Kamp is senior content manager van IEX. Kamp belegt iedere maand vooral voor zijn pensioen uitsluitend in beleggingsfondsen. Klik hier voor zijn actuele posities. De informatie in deze column is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen. Klik hier voor een overzicht van de beleggingen van de IEX-redactie.

Column door: Arend Jan Kamp

Arend Jan Kamp is 24/7 van de vroege uurtjes voorbeurs tot de late uurtjes After Hours uw gastheer op IEX, als hij in geheel eigen stijl (bondig, maar toch uitbundig) de beursdag met u doorneemt. Van aandelen en indices, via commodities, langs de rentemarkten, naar haute finance tot politiek en centrale banken. Arend Jan is ...

  2. Toyota Century 25 augustus 2020 11:11
    Reken even mee. Als Aat van Herk enkel en alleen al tijdig zijn aandeeltjes Galapagos had verkocht (en eventueel later weer wat terug gekocht) had hij in zijn eentje het nieuwe Nationale Stadion in Rotterdam kunnen financieren. Geldt natuurlijk ook voor de familie Van der Vorm inzake HAL. Het geld van Aat gaat straks naar MS research die natuurlijk ook een berg geld mislopen.
