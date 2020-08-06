Goldman Sachs: "Eind november"

U kunt koersen verversen wat u wil, de trend is nog steeds dat technologie het hardst gaat en de rest erachteraan hobbelt, of nog steeds of alweer daalt. Goldman Sachs heeft een mogelijk draaimomentje. Er staat alleen niet bij wanneer u erop moet anticiperen - het beroemde belletje dat nog nooit is gegaan.

Aldus The Firm:

Investors should consider the risk of a successful coronavirus vaccine unsettling markets by sparking a sell-off in bonds and rotation out of technology into cyclical stocks, warned Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The increased probability of an approved vaccine by the end of November is underpriced by equity markets and by that time the result of the U.S. election will be known, wrote strategists including Kamakshya Trivedi in a note Wednesday. Investors will also know how the start of the school year will have impacted the spread of the coronavirus, they said.