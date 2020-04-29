Gilead! Remdesivir werkt tóch?

Aandeel Gilead reageert in verhouding tot potentie maar matig. Bedrijf is recent teruggefloten toen het een patent op middelen wilde instellen en bijna verkreeg. Remdesivir is meen ik bestaand middel maar moet nog toegelaten worden.

During an appearance alongside President Trump in the Oval Office, Anthony Fauci, the director of NIAID, part of the National Institutes of Health, said the data are a “very important proof of concept” and that there was reason for optimism. He cautioned the data were not a “knockout.” At the same time, the study achieved its primary goal, which was to improve the time to recovery, which was reduced by four days for patients on remdesivir.



The preliminary data showed that the time to recovery was 11 days on remdesivir compared to 15 days for placebo, a 31% decrease. The mortality rate for the remdesivir group was 8%, compared to 11.6% for the placebo group; that mortality difference was not statistically significant.