Liveblog: Vivoryon, ABN en Pharming

Het effect op geopolitieke events:

S&P 500 Index futures dipped 1.5% and global markets swung after Iran shot several ballistic missiles at U.S.-Iraqi military bases. Markets recovered their losses overnight on news that there were no American casualties, but tensions remain high in the Middle East.



As concerns over the Iran conflict continue to build, we’ve received many questions asking what this could mean for the market outlook. We discussed our initial thoughts regarding the conflict in our January 6 blog, but we believe it is important for investors to remember that there have been many times historically when stocks stood strong in times of conflict. In fact, the best ever annual Dow Jones Industrial Average gain was in 1915 during World War I.



“No doubt worries over Iran have investors on edge,” explained LPL Financial Senior Market Strategist Ryan Detrick. “Stocks could be volatile for a while, but the impact to stocks from geopolitical events historically has tended to be short-lived.”



As our LPL Chart of the Day shows, the S&P 500 fell 5% on average in 20 major geopolitical events dating back to the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. However, the S&P 500 recovered those losses in fewer than 50 calendar days on average.



A special thanks to Sam Stovall of CFRA for sharing the data below with LPL Research.



Geo-Political-Events-And-Stock-Market-Reactions



icance of this action. Iran likely will retaliate, possibly with attacks on American military personnel overseas.



We cannot dismiss the risk that the situation may escalate further into a broader conflict. However, from a markets perspective, we want to be careful not to overstate the potential impact. History shows that stocks have largely shrugged off past geopolitical conflicts. We looked at significant geopolitical events dating back to 1990 and found that the Dow Jones Industrials Average has fallen an average of only 2% during 16 major geopolitical events, including the Gulf War, Iraq War, and 9/11. Over the subsequent 3 and 6 months, the Dow rose 88% of the time, with average gains of 5% and 7.9%, respectively.



A review of 20 major geopolitical events dating all the way back to World War II showed stocks had fully recovered losses within an average of 47 trading days after an average maximum drawdown of 5%, according to a CFRA study.



“As serious as this escalation is, previous experiences have indicated it may be unlikely to have a material impact on U.S. economic fundamentals or corporate profits,” said LPL Financial Chief Investment Strategist John Lynch. “We would not be sellers of stocks into weakness related to this event, given stocks have weathered heightened geopolitical tensions in the past.”



Oil prices have jumped on the Iran headlines due to the significant production at risk in the region. We do not expect oil to climb significantly from current levels based on the muted reaction to the Saudi production disruption in September 2019 and significant U.S. shale resources. However, energy markets bear watching given the potential impact of higher energy costs on consumer and business spending.



While heightened geopolitical uncertainty can be unsettling for investors, we will continue to focus on the fundamentals supporting gross domestic product, inflation, employment, interest rates, and corporate profits when making investment decisions.