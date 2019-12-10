Inloggen

Lamsrust 10 dec 2019 om 11:13
GS heeft het koopadvies voor URW herhaald. KD van E 151 naar E 149. Wellicht verklaart dat de relatief sterke stijging van dit fonds.
rene66 10 dec 2019 om 11:18
Er zijn twee redenen:

1) De beurs in de VS wacht op duidelijkheid tav de FED meeting vandaag en morgen.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. are widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged after wrapping up their two-day meeting in Washington on Dec. 10-11. Such a move would leave the federal funds rate in a target range of 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent.

www.bankrate.com/banking/federal-rese...

2) Verder brengt inderdaad de mogelijke Trump tweets de onzekerheid in de markt.
JIBA 10 dec 2019 om 11:31
Het zijn niet eens meer de tweets van Trump, inmiddels zijn het de mogelijke tweets van Trump. De knakker heeft het toch maar ver geschopt als je dat al voor elkaar krijgt 8)
TegenBeterWetenIn 10 dec 2019 om 11:34
Ik denk dat het gehannes bij de WTO geen goed doet voor de cyclische fondsen, met staal voorop.
rene66 10 dec 2019 om 11:36
Zoals ik al aangaf.

Stock Futures Lower as Wall Street Keys on Fed, U.S.-China Trade

U.S. stock futures declined Tuesday as investors keyed on the start of the two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting and monitored developments in the slow-moving trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

With a Dec. 15 deadline for fresh tariffs on China-made goods looming, there was little desire for investors to reach for further risks ahead of the Fed's assessment on U.S. growth on Wednesday and make moves absent any significant movement in the current U.S.-China trade standstill.

The tariffs that go into effect Sunday would apply to a range of China-made consumer goods - including mobile phones and children's toys - worth nearly $160 billion.

"I don't think the president wants to implement these new tariffs, but there has got to be some movement on (China's) part to encourage him not to do that," U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told reporters.


www.thestreet.com/markets/5-things-yo...
