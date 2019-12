Zoals ik al aangaf.U.S. stock futures declined Tuesday as investors keyed on the start of the two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting and monitored developments in the slow-moving trade talks between Washington and Beijing.With a Dec. 15 deadline for fresh tariffs on China-made goods looming, there was little desire for investors to reach for further risks ahead of the Fed's assessment on U.S. growth on Wednesday and make moves absent any significant movement in the current U.S.-China trade standstill.The tariffs that go into effect Sunday would apply to a range of China-made consumer goods - including mobile phones and children's toys - worth nearly $160 billion."I don't think the president wants to implement these new tariffs, but there has got to be some movement on (China's) part to encourage him not to do that," U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told reporters.