TA: Wall Street in de startblokken
Categorie: Technische Analyse, Beurs vandaag
op
Views: 1.427
Reacties
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Gm,
Beetje vaag bericht van vage site.
Claim: Germany's Deutsche Bank has reportedly filed bankruptcy
There are RUMORS coming out of Germany this afternoon that Deutsche Bank has ALLEGEDLY filed Bankruptcy.
As yet, this is NOT CONFIRMED.
If this did, in fact, take place, prepare for economic upheaval the likes of which this world has never seen.
www.nexusnewsfeed.com/article/geopoli...
Die hebben zeker ook te veel puts