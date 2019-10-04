Inloggen

Liveblog: Jobstijdingen bouw

Liveblog: Jobstijdingen bouw

Update 10:10 uur: Apple fantasie

Zo u wilt mag u de (onopvallende?) stijging van onze chippers mede hier aan toedichten. Elders in Europa stijgen chippers 1% à 3%. 

Het is wel een één zwaluw bericht? Citaat.

The newspaper also reported that suppliers remain cautious and said they were concerned that the higher level of orders would not be sustained.

“Demand is good for now. But we have to be careful not to be too optimistic,” an executive-level source said in the report. “I hope that this year’s peak season lasts longer than last year.”

 

Update 10:00 uur: De bouw zegt auw

Letterlijk. Jobstijdingen over de bouw:

Was er deze al eerder op de dag:

De soep zal wel niet zo heet worden gegeten... Duimen maar. Deze kreeg u gisteren al van mij, want met de bouwaandelen is het droef gesteld. Want de conjunctuur zit ook nog toch voor deze cyclicals. Gelukkig stijgt BAM vandaag aardig. Hard nodig, want de koers staat op de laagste stand sinds heel lang.

Heijmans heeft ook betere tijden gekend.

Volkerwessels oogt ook niet zo okselfris, maar valt mee gelet op de concurrentie.

 

Arend Jan Kamp is senior content manager van IEX. Kamp belegt iedere maand vooral voor zijn pensioen uitsluitend in beleggingsfondsen. Klik hier voor zijn actuele posities. De informatie in deze column is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen. Klik hier voor een overzicht van de beleggingen van de IEX-redactie.

