Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Opinie  /  Columns  /  Liveblog: Sell-off?

Reacties

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
2 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
rene66 2 okt 2019 om 14:50
0
Lid sinds: 16 mrt 2005
Laatste bezoek: 02 okt 2019
Aantal posts:
2.341
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 463
Gegeven: 124
Alarming manufacturing data shouldn't make you sound the alarm:

'Not consistent with recession across the whole economy'

Manufacturing activity in the U.S. slumped to its lowest level since June 2009, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) released Tuesday.

In response, it was a risk-off day in financial markets: Treasuries rallied, stocks sold off, gold rallied, and the VIX surged.

But the ISM's report wasn't the only piece of manufacturing data released yesterday — IHS Markit also released its own gauges of U.S. and global manufacturing activity. And while neither report paints a particularly rosy picture of the U.S. and global economy, this data highlights the risks posed by Trump's trade war more than it sets off alarm bells indicating the economy is about to roll over.

finance.yahoo.com/news/ism-manufactur...
Paniek op de beurs? 2 okt 2019 om 15:41
0
Lid sinds: 15 nov 2018
Laatste bezoek: 02 okt 2019
Aantal posts:
649
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 21
Gegeven: 2
Uitverkoop in oktober?
2 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Column door: Arend Jan Kamp

Arend Jan Kamp is 24/7 van de vroege uurtjes voorbeurs tot de late uurtjes After Hours uw gastheer op IEX, als hij in geheel eigen stijl (bondig, maar toch uitbundig) de beursdag met u doorneemt. V...

Meer over Arend Jan Kamp

Recente columns van Arend Jan Kamp

  1. 15:50 Liveblog: Sell-off? 2
  2. 08:05 BeursVandaag: Ploeteren 2
  3. 01 okt Liveblog: ISM drama! 14

Gerelateerde instrumenten

  1. ABN AMRO BANK N.V. 15,685 -0,57%
    Ga naar: HefboomproductenOpties
  2. ASR Nederland 32,000 -1,51%
    Ga naar: HefboomproductenOpties
  3. Galapagos 132,600 -0,79%
    Ga naar: HefboomproductenOpties
  4. PROSUS 65,000 -3,46%
    Ga naar: Opties
  5. RANDSTAD NV 43,510 -3,97%
    Ga naar: HefboomproductenOpties
  6. Royal Dutch Shell A 26,020 -2,84%
    Ga naar: HefboomproductenOpties

Meer Beurs vandaag

  1. 15:50 Liveblog: Sell-off? 2
  2. 15:10 Twee derde van beleggers verwacht géén Brexit op 31 oktober
  3. 10:55 Fondsenrondje: Wegzakken 6
  4. 10:00 Must read: Donkere wolken

Gesponsorde links

02 okt: AEX corrigeert binnen stijgende trend.
02 okt: Alphabet in stijgende lijn.
02 okt: Handel in Citi Turbo's van 08:00 uur tot e...
Bekijk de pagina van Citifirst
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX