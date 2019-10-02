Liveblog: Sell-off?
op
Alarming manufacturing data shouldn't make you sound the alarm:
'Not consistent with recession across the whole economy'
Manufacturing activity in the U.S. slumped to its lowest level since June 2009, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) released Tuesday.
In response, it was a risk-off day in financial markets: Treasuries rallied, stocks sold off, gold rallied, and the VIX surged.
But the ISM's report wasn't the only piece of manufacturing data released yesterday — IHS Markit also released its own gauges of U.S. and global manufacturing activity. And while neither report paints a particularly rosy picture of the U.S. and global economy, this data highlights the risks posed by Trump's trade war more than it sets off alarm bells indicating the economy is about to roll over.
