Charlemagne 3 okt 2019 om 08:04
Naast de door u geschetste ontwikkelingen is niet onbelangrijk dat de wereldbevolking in die tijd fors zal toenemen. 10 tot 12 miljard over 60/70 jaar is niet ondenkbaar. Ook hele continenten zullen nog eens streven naar en kansen krijgen voor een hogere welvaart. Zeg maar, van 8 dingen p.p. in een stopcontact naar 20 of zoiets (volstrekt willekeurig getal overigens). Dat zal er toe leiden dat de vraag naar energie nog enorm zal stijgen en de wereld nog heel lang niet zonder fossiel zal kunnen. Alleen wind en zon zal dat niet kunnen opvangen. Het zij zo, maar een sterke stijging van de olieprijs naarmate men minder gaat produceren zou mij niets verbazen.... Enfin, beleidsmakers hebben altijd al moeite gehand in de toekomst te kijken, ze worden politiek afgerekend op de korte termijn helaas. Dat de luchthaven in 2070 allang op zee zal liggen en er in de wereld honderden kerncentrales zullen zijn bijgekomen, kan er bij velen domweg niet in. Helaas zal ik dan vanaf een wolkje moeten zien of ik gelijk heb gekregen....
linsen 3 okt 2019 om 12:31
Altijd een topverhaal die Jilles
serieus 3 okt 2019 om 17:24
Volledig mee eens.
Ook aardig het inkijkje met toelichting in persoonlijke portefeuille.
Ronald Engels 4 okt 2019 om 17:26
Jilles,

Graag het volgende:
- Long SHELL, TOTAL, ENI, SBM-OFFSHORE, TECHNIP/FMC.
- Short Renewable - Duurzame energie, zwaar verliesgevend tot nu toe, slechts veel geld verloren met Solarpanels, Brandstofcellen, Golfslag energie, enzv. Wegblijven heeft weinig tot geen echte financieel rendabele toekomst.
- Hoeveel burgers gaan en willen echt in een elektrische auto, rijden en kopen, alleen rijke stadsmensen die korte afstanden rijden, is dus hooguit 15 % van alle auto-kopers.
-Volgens Rystad Energy Netherlands: Power Generation in the Netherlands will increase from 110 TWh in 2019 to 136 TWh in the year 2040, of which they expect Solarpower to increase from 2.4 TWh in 2018 to 20 TWh in 2040 and Windpower to increase from 2 TWh in 2018 to 70 TWh in 2040.
- Gas and Coalpower combined is still expected to be around at least 30 TWh in 2040.
- In view of the closures of all Coal and Nuclear Powerplants in the Netherlands, the demand for Gasfired Powerplants will stay high and will yearly increase considerably from 2018, this is also my personal view, due to the impossibility to increase Wind and Solarpower production in the Netherlands to the combined 90 TWh by 2040 from 4.4 TWh as of 2018.
- Last but not least: It should be clear by now to all informed people on this planet, "That Man-made CO2 Global Warming is a huge Fraud and that planet earth`s Warming and or cooling (period 2020-2055) is fully dependent on our more or less- SUN-Activity, -COSMIC RAYS Nuclei Bombardements = -Cloud Seeding/Formation, Milankovitch Cycles and so on.

So I am not worried on my Oil & Gas shares, giving a very nice divident and will just keep on investing in this profitable and clean environment.

M.v.g. Ronald
Jeroen Buis 8 okt 2019 om 13:45
"Mijn beleggingen in aandelen zijn nu dan ook niet meer dan ongeveer een kwart van mijn vrij beschikbare geld."

Ik hoop dat de rest niet op de spaarrekening staat. Met negatieve rente in aankomst en het onbeperkt bijdrukken van Dollars en Euros lijkt me dat pas echt een riskante investering. (of beter: gegarandeerd verlies).
geobeo 8 okt 2019 om 15:44
Nog iets om in het achterhoofd te houden: Duitsland.

Duitsland is in feite al zo'n 10 - 20 jaar bezig met overstappen van Kern energie (schoon) + kolen/gas naar "groen" en gas.

De verdeling wordt straks ongeveer: 35 % zon/wind/"groen" en ongeveer 65 % gas.

Dat betekend dus dat Duitsland MEER gas gaat verbruiken en MEER CO2 gaat uitstoten naarmate de schone kern centrales vervangen worden door gas (uit Rusland).


Nu ziet de EU en o.a. Frankrijk dat als een goed voorbeeld om te volgen. Dus Frankrijk is nu ook bezig met plannen om haar schone kern centrales te gaan vervangen door *iets* anders. Dat iets kan alleen gas / kolen / en andere viezigheid zijn. Want schoner dan kern energie bestaat niet en "groene" energie is per definitie niet continu. Accu's voor opslag bestaan nog niet goedkoop genoeg.

Houd ook even in het achterhoofd dat de elektrisch energie behoefte in alle EU landen met zo'n 10 tot 20 % zal stijgen naarmate mensen (en vracht transport) overgaan op elektrisch rijden. Dus nog meer uitstoot.

En terwijl o.a. Duitsland en Frankrijk massaal aan het gas gaan, is piepklein Nederlandje bezig keihard te investeren om helemaal van het gas af te komen.

En zo pissen we in de EU met z'n allen keihard tegen de wind in. En voor wat?

Maargoed, waar ik dus heen wilde: de energie transitie betekend in de komende 10 jaar dus feitelijk dat de grootste verbruikers in Europa overgaan op voornamelijk gas. En dat de totale energievraag ook nog eens toeneem. Dat de CO2 uitstoot dus zal stijgen. En dat de vraag naar gas sterk zal toenemen.


En wie lacht de ballen uit z'n broek? Putin. www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDQDyt0B-1E
objectief 8 okt 2019 om 17:08
Vandaag was die spaarrekening dan wel weer de beste keuze; wat het morgen is weet nog niemand.
Noyby 8 okt 2019 om 20:42
docfinder.bnpparibas-am.com/api/files...
theo1 15 okt 2019 om 10:31
@geobeo:
De Duitsers gaan niet zozeer van de kernenergie af vanwege het klimaatgebeuren, maar vanwege de Fukushima-ramp. Toen is ineens halsoverkop dat besluit genomen. Het issue is niet dat kernenergie schoon is, maar dat het eng is. Het ergste dat kan gebeuren met een kolencentrale is dat er een paar dagen lang een vieze zwarte wolk boven de stad hangt. Het ergste dat kan gebeuren met een kerncentrale is dat een groot gebied onbewoonbaar wordt. Dat is een groot verschil.

De meeste bestaande kerncentrales zijn in de jaren 1960/1970 gebouwd. Die zijn dus behoorlijk op leeftijd. Nieuwe centrales bouwen is akelig duur omdat Europa alleen maar dichter bevolkt is geworden, en de risicotolerantie van de bevolking alleen maar minder is geworden. Zie maar eens een locatie te vinden. En er zijn al vele jaren amper nieuwe kerncentrales gebouwd waardoor veel ervaring verloren is gegaan.

Theoretisch gezien is kernenergie een goed alternatief, maar praktisch is de technologie feitelijk dood. Het is lastig ergens een windmolen te plannen, kerncentrales zijn nog heel erg veel enger. Je zit met langdurig radioactief afval. Je zit met enorme bouwkosten. Er is een gebrek aan aannemers met ervaring. Het is een gepasseerd station.

Je kan klimaattechnisch winst halen door kolen en vooral bruinkool te vervangen door gas of wind/zon. En er zijn technische doorbraken nodig in energie-opslag.
