Graag het volgende:

- Long SHELL, TOTAL, ENI, SBM-OFFSHORE, TECHNIP/FMC.

- Short Renewable - Duurzame energie, zwaar verliesgevend tot nu toe, slechts veel geld verloren met Solarpanels, Brandstofcellen, Golfslag energie, enzv. Wegblijven heeft weinig tot geen echte financieel rendabele toekomst.

- Hoeveel burgers gaan en willen echt in een elektrische auto, rijden en kopen, alleen rijke stadsmensen die korte afstanden rijden, is dus hooguit 15 % van alle auto-kopers.

-Volgens Rystad Energy Netherlands: Power Generation in the Netherlands will increase from 110 TWh in 2019 to 136 TWh in the year 2040, of which they expect Solarpower to increase from 2.4 TWh in 2018 to 20 TWh in 2040 and Windpower to increase from 2 TWh in 2018 to 70 TWh in 2040.

- Gas and Coalpower combined is still expected to be around at least 30 TWh in 2040.

- In view of the closures of all Coal and Nuclear Powerplants in the Netherlands, the demand for Gasfired Powerplants will stay high and will yearly increase considerably from 2018, this is also my personal view, due to the impossibility to increase Wind and Solarpower production in the Netherlands to the combined 90 TWh by 2040 from 4.4 TWh as of 2018.

- Last but not least: It should be clear by now to all informed people on this planet, "That Man-made CO2 Global Warming is a huge Fraud and that planet earth`s Warming and or cooling (period 2020-2055) is fully dependent on our more or less- SUN-Activity, -COSMIC RAYS Nuclei Bombardements = -Cloud Seeding/Formation, Milankovitch Cycles and so on.



So I am not worried on my Oil & Gas shares, giving a very nice divident and will just keep on investing in this profitable and clean environment.



M.v.g. Ronald