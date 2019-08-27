Update 10:30: Lucas Bols

Vandaag alweer een mooie stijging, Lucas Bols is aan een bescheiden rally bezig. Van bodemen durf ik (nog) niet te spreken. Het volume is daarvoor te laag. Niettemin, wie eventueel koerswinst wil halen moet er altijd vroeg bij zijn en risico nemen voordat alles klip en klaar duidelijk is, want anders is het al weg.

Fundamentele probleem van Lucas Bols is dat de drankenproducent geen sterke A-merken heeft. Daarom is de waardering namelijk geen schim van de peperdure Rémy Cointreau's en Diageos's van deze wereld. Het fonds is op papier een koopje als defensief drankenaandeel tegen tien keer de winst en 4,6% dividendrendement.

Misschien is het recessievrees die daarom het aandeel wat doet opveren, of het is echt te goedkoop geworden. Reken u niet rijk, er is een adder onder het gras. Ik citeer collega Nico over Lucas Bols. Ik voeg er aan toe dat het om €68 miljoen gaat.

Lucas Bols nam het merk Passoã over van Rémy Cointreau. Omdat Bols het verschuldigde bedrag niet ineens kon ophoesten, is gekozen voor een put/call-constructie. Rémy Cointreau heeft het recht om Passoa te verkopen aan Bols (een putoptie), terwijl Bols het recht heeft om Passoa te kopen van Rémy Cointreau (call).

Hoe dan ook, Passoã komt bij Bols terecht en via deze gekunstelde constructie - overigens gewoon gefinancierd door de banken - kon Bols ermee aan de slag.

Update 10:00: Tesla

Voor fans en vijanden. Ga er maar even goed voor zitten, het is een heel verhaal met een vette aanzet. Citaat:

The controversy over SolarCity, which has dovetailed with questions about Musk’s mountain of debt and profit shortfalls, offers a window into the mind-set of America’s most outlandish and unpredictable CEO.

Musk’s believers argue that the details of his ventures don’t matter: It’s the grand vision that counts.

“The guy has a will to make stuff happen that is extraordinary,” says someone who worked closely with Musk. “He willed Tesla to happen. And in willing a reality into existence, he might not stick to the facts.”

But in the case of SolarCity, Musk’s penchant for making promises he can’t deliver on turned out to matter a great deal—and could even pose a threat to his entire empire.

Dit is de essentie? Er moet dit najaar een half miljard aan bondjes worden afgelost. En dan is er nog iets. Iets met afspraken nakomen. Sowieso een rode draad in het verhaal.

When Tesla bought SolarCity, it said the deal would “add more than half a billion dollars in cash to Tesla’s balance sheet over the next three years.” But it appears to have had the opposite effect.

“I think it’s a big source of the cash-flow deficit,” says one longtime analyst. “I think it is a big thorn inside of Tesla.” The company has paid back some of SolarCity’s debt, including the Solar Bonds owed to Musk and SpaceX.

But this fall, another $556 million is coming due. In a characteristic tweet, Musk once vowed he would “personally” repay the SolarCity debt if need be.

There may be another cost. By next April, Tesla is required to start paying an annual fine of $41.2 million if it fails to employ 1,460 people at the Buffalo plant.

Tesla says it currently has 636 employees statewide in New York, including 329 at the plant, and that it has invested almost $400 million in New York.

Update 09:30: AMG

Op opening zag ik geen koersreactie, maar AMG staat nu wel lager. Is dit wellicht van invloed? Geen goed nieuws uit de sector, deze Aussie (-2,8%) moet snijden, hakken en zagen:

#PilbaraMinerals annuleert de verkoop van 20% à 49% belang in zijn lithiummijn, verlaagde 3Q omzetverwachtingen tot 20K à 35K ton én knipt fors in de investeringsplannen.



Het gaat slecht op de lithiummarkt. Kijkt u maar eens naar de batterijgrondstoffengrafiek ? pic.twitter.com/B141HZz9A3 — Tom Simonts (@TSimonts) August 27, 2019

Het is te zien dat dit een peer van AMG is. Alleen nóg cyclischer en heftiger? Verwarrende tijden in ieder geval, want gisteren meldde Evraz dat juist de vraag naar vanadium weer stijgt.