AMG zijn exposure aan lithium is zeer beperkt. Bij AMG wordt altijd verdiend op spodumene aangezien ze de laagste kostprijs ter wereld hebben, rond de 206 $/ton, excl. transport. Wat je bij AMG ziet is dat zo'n miezerige shorter zijn positie iets vergroot in een nagenoeg lege markt, dat was vrijdag ook het geval.