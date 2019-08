Liveblog: Trump reageert op China

Onderstaand commentaar kwam ik tegen op Yahoo Finance van een zekere Gary die reageerde op het China nieuws.



Again, Xi is very clever....these increases will force to Trump to impose new tariffs on China goods! Will Trump do it? Will Trump be the "Grinch who stole Xmas !" Knowing Trump, he will act unwisely as he does with everything..........He has been backed into a corner. He will "retaliate"; just what Xi wants. Why? Because China wants Trump out of the WH and should Trump retaliate, as expected, our economy will plunge into that, oft discussed, recession. The American retailer will suffer a very damaging holiday sales season. Trump will be blamed....only the economy can save his election and failure to keep that economy "strong" (relative) will take enough of his base, that he will not be re-elected. Ignoring Beijing's own tariff increases will be seen as a sign of weakness to Trump and he will not be able to resist, re-retaliating(?). Trump got trumped! The Chinese are far too smart for this administration....far too sharp! (Will China suffer, as well? Somewhat. But as I have said, China can "manipulate" these conditions and survive and, ultimately, thrive. Again, Xi does not face re-election......he does not have to answer to anyone....for the time being.) Trump is gone.....gone!