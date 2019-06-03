Inloggen

TA: Bange beleggers in goud en bondjes

opa 3 jun 2019 om 07:55
Goedemorgen,
Opstaan luiwammesen :) ik denk een knalrood dagje voor de Euro beurzen.
Now U See Me! 3 jun 2019 om 08:01
YOU NEVER WALK ALONE..

ALONE..

ALONE..

Jammer dat het een dood gewone "Premiere L Wedstrijd" was geworden..

Desondanks is de Cup met de Grote Oren..

Weer verdiend in Liverpool beland..

Naar verluid heeft Peppie met zijn Voeten lopen stampen..;)



youtu.be/weec_jzudc8?t=55
Net liq 3 jun 2019 om 09:04
quote:

opa schreef op 3 jun 2019 om 07:55:


Goedemorgen,
Opstaan luiwammesen :) ik denk een knalrood dagje voor de Euro beurzen.




Zat er dik in. CB's zullen wel weer proberen het kaartenhuis te stutten. las net dat ze in Japan vechten om een high yield obligatie IPO van Aiful met een coupon van 1%. Het pijnlijke verleden van Aiful dat, in 2009 bijna faillitet ging, deerde vrijdag dus niet meer. pffff.

FT zal wel weer denken. "Foei opa, een zin sluit je af met een .".
Daar heeft hij een punt maar zijn richtingsgevoel is erbarmelijk.




Force Track schreef op 29 apr 2019 om 19:54:


Mooie cijfers Philips vandaag en mijn verwachting is dat de beurs verder gaat stijgen.

Met name positieve verwachtingen voor Royal Dutch en herstel Arcelor Mittal. De ex-dividend noteringen drogen ook op, dus AEX richting 580.

Succes gokkers,

Ciao!
easy56 3 jun 2019 om 09:05
nl.investing.com/equities/deutsche-bank

auw
Zelden 3 jun 2019 om 09:13
quote:

easy56 schreef op 3 jun 2019 om 09:05:


nl.investing.com/equities/deutsche-bank

auw


Couldn't happen to bunch of nicer guys.
Andy5 3 jun 2019 om 09:14
Zolang ‘I am weasel’ de vrije hand heeft om de grootst mogelijke onzin uit te kramen en de wereld te behandelen alsof hij op de zwarte markt probeert te onderhandelen met een stel tweederangs criminelen, dan houd ik mijn hart vast..
easy56 3 jun 2019 om 09:15
nl.investing.com/rates-bonds/germany-...
Net liq 3 jun 2019 om 09:16
quote:

easy56 schreef op 3 jun 2019 om 09:05:


nl.investing.com/equities/deutsche-bank

auw


In de Macro Economische Verkenning werd Deutsche aangehaald als één van de grootste risico's voor onze spaarcenten.

Global Macro Monitor ( Original )
MAY 22, 2018

Deutsche Bank Has Credit Default Swap Exposure of 2x Global GDP
Among the many contributors to 2008’s Great Recession were credit default swaps (CDSs), largely unregulated casino bets banks make with each other about nearly anything you can think of. Fully accounting for them is ridden with black-box difficulty, and ultimately, big banks essentially say, “Don’t worry about them. They’re under control. Trust us.”

Flash forward to 2018. Perennial too-big-to-fail problem child Deutsche Bank is close to seeing its stock fall into the single digits, sounding alarm bells reminiscent of when Bear Stearns collapsed and was acquired for $2/share, and when Lehman Brothers imploded and went out-and-out bankrupt.

The connection? Deutsche’s CDS book runs to approximately $157T, yes trillion, or roughly twice the GDP of the entire world. The exact threat level this poses to the bank, the stock market, and the global financial community at large is not clear.
easy56 3 jun 2019 om 09:21
quote:

Net liq schreef op 3 jun 2019 om 09:16:


[...]

In de Macro Economische Verkenning werd Deutsche aangehaald als één van de grootste risico's voor onze spaarcenten.

Global Macro Monitor ( Original )
MAY 22, 2018

Deutsche Bank Has Credit Default Swap Exposure of 2x Global GDP
Among the many contributors to 2008’s Great Recession were credit default swaps (CDSs), largely unregulated casino bets banks make with each other about nearly anything you can think of. Fully accounting for them is ridden with black-box difficulty, and ultimately, big banks essentially say, “Don’t worry about them. They’re under control. Trust us.”

Flash forward to 2018. Perennial too-big-to-fail problem child Deutsche Bank is close to seeing its stock fall into the single digits, sounding alarm bells reminiscent of when Bear Stearns collapsed and was acquired for $2/share, and when Lehman Brothers imploded and went out-and-out bankrupt.

The connection? Deutsche’s CDS book runs to approximately $157T, yes trillion, or roughly twice the GDP of the entire world. The exact threat level this poses to the bank, the stock market, and the global financial community at large is not clear.
too big to fail and too big to rescue.

Dus zeg t maar.

ik blijf iig uit financials.
simidoc 3 jun 2019 om 09:27
De goudmijnen hebben het uitstekend gedaan de laatste weken.Van mij mag clown Trump vrolijk verder doen zoals hij bezig is.
ttroo 3 jun 2019 om 09:55
Ik heb mijn shorts ASML weggedaan en de helft van mijn shorts op de AEX. Ik heb nu alleen nog shorts op de AEX (de andere helft) en shorts op de Nasdaq. Wat verminderen kan geen kwaad.
Gwen88 3 jun 2019 om 09:56
Dax wil wel maar mag niet meer dalen. ff stukje herstel
positivo73 3 jun 2019 om 10:09
Shorts eruit met een kleine winst. Ga nu maar eens voor een long ritje
Diminhu 3 jun 2019 om 10:28
de shorters hadden al gelijk vanaf eind januari, alleen de beurs kan langer irrationeel blijven dan beleggers solvabel (zeker kT beleggers met derivaten ;)). Ik zie de Aex het jaar afsluiten zo rond de 500. Uiteindelijk zou dat dat een jaarwinst van ongeveer 4 a 5% zijn. Deze maand zie ik de Aex n og naar 510 a 515 gaan, dwz een correctie in totaal van 10% tov de top van 572 (572 - 57 punten is 515 met wat marge dus zone 510 a 515, toevallig ook HSH patroon...Toeval? neen...) Daarna deze zomer en mss september wordt het aanmodderen waarbij ik denk dat de aex per saldo weer naar 540 tot max 558 gaat. Dan vanaf eind september terug glijbaan naar de 500 einde jaar..
opa 3 jun 2019 om 10:36
quote:

Net liq schreef op 3 jun 2019 om 09:04:


[...]

Zat er dik in. CB's zullen wel weer proberen het kaartenhuis te stutten. las net dat ze in Japan vechten om een high yield obligatie IPO van Aiful met een coupon van 1%. Het pijnlijke verleden van Aiful dat, in 2009 bijna faillitet ging, deerde vrijdag dus niet meer. pffff.

FT zal wel weer denken. "Foei opa, een zin sluit je af met een .".
Daar heeft hij een punt maar zijn richtingsgevoel is erbarmelijk.




Force Track schreef op 29 apr 2019 om 19:54:


Mooie cijfers Philips vandaag en mijn verwachting is dat de beurs verder gaat stijgen.

Met name positieve verwachtingen voor Royal Dutch en herstel Arcelor Mittal. De ex-dividend noteringen drogen ook op, dus AEX richting 580.

Succes gokkers,

Ciao!





Hoi Net Liq,

Mijn schrijfkunst is niet het beste dat weet ik , maar niet iedereen komt uit een verwend nest.
Heb trouwens ook 40 jaar in Duitsland gewerkt waar ook alles en alles in het Duits was
Maar ons hart hier in huize opa zit op een goede plaats, maar bij hem schijnbaar niet hij is gewoon een verwend gemeen schepsel.
En ik denk werkelijk iemand met een wit overhemd en een gemakkelijke job ,
en die mensen met een werkbroek aankijkt als vies vuil .
Ik heb er in het Duits een goede naam voor, maar de zon schijnt dus ik hou het voor mij.

Leuke dag nog
