Net liq schreef op 3 jun 2019 om 09:16:

[...]In de Macro Economische Verkenning werd Deutsche aangehaald als één van de grootste risico's voor onze spaarcenten.Global Macro Monitor ( Original )MAY 22, 2018Deutsche Bank Has Credit Default Swap Exposure of 2x Global GDPAmong the many contributors to 2008’s Great Recession were credit default swaps (CDSs), largely unregulated casino bets banks make with each other about nearly anything you can think of. Fully accounting for them is ridden with black-box difficulty, and ultimately, big banks essentially say, “Don’t worry about them. They’re under control. Trust us.”Flash forward to 2018. Perennial too-big-to-fail problem child Deutsche Bank is close to seeing its stock fall into the single digits, sounding alarm bells reminiscent of when Bear Stearns collapsed and was acquired for $2/share, and when Lehman Brothers imploded and went out-and-out bankrupt.The connection? Deutsche’s CDS book runs to approximately $157T, yes trillion, or roughly twice the GDP of the entire world. The exact threat level this poses to the bank, the stock market, and the global financial community at large is not clear.