Fondsenrondje: Ahold onderuit

Brievenbus 4 mrt 2019 om 11:30
Ik denk dat jij als PostNL bezitter nu aardig begint te begrijpen wat er hier zo af en toe over de macht van de shorts in A'dam verteld wordt Niels?
alexnr75 4 mrt 2019 om 11:48
Lees tot relativering van het Amazon - AHdel verhaal dit bericht:

finance.yahoo.com/news/amazon-wont-ob... 103356794.html

Whole Foods has been a colossal failure for Amazon. Sales continue to be under pressure despite the stores being outfitted with yellow Amazon lockers and Prime sign-up stations. Customers still view Whole Foods as Whole Paycheck. And as Yahoo Finance has reported, Amazon is now shuttering Whole Foods’ value focused 360 locations.
Relax about Amazon

Amazon can’t be a master of everything right now, or in the future. And if you keep that in mind, then several profitable investments could probably be made into companies that will stay in front of Amazon for years to come.
Bowski 4 mrt 2019 om 12:18
alexnr75 schreef op 4 mrt 2019 om 11:48:


Lees tot relativering van het Amazon - AHdel verhaal dit bericht:

finance.yahoo.com/news/amazon-wont-ob... 103356794.html

Whole Foods has been a colossal failure for Amazon. Sales continue to be under pressure despite the stores being outfitted with yellow Amazon lockers and Prime sign-up stations. Customers still view Whole Foods as Whole Paycheck. And as Yahoo Finance has reported, Amazon is now shuttering Whole Foods’ value focused 360 locations.
Relax about Amazon

Amazon can’t be a master of everything right now, or in the future. And if you keep that in mind, then several profitable investments could probably be made into companies that will stay in front of Amazon for years to come.

Regelamatig beland ik op Amazon.de, en dat komt erg bedaagd over met veel producten die winkeldochters lijken. Een vuilnisvat.

Ahold heeft van die stijl weinig te vrezen: zij presenteren zich juist als premium.
Snugger 4 mrt 2019 om 12:28
Brievenbus schreef op 4 mrt 2019 om 11:30:


Ik denk dat jij als PostNL bezitter nu aardig begint te begrijpen wat er hier zo af en toe over de macht van de shorts in A'dam verteld wordt Niels?
In je droom ja, dat het produkt short iets uit kan halen voor de aandelenprijs.. Je zit zo vast in die droom dat je niet eens doorhebt dat je het produkt kunt gebruiken om er zelf mee te verdienen. Ik noem dat dom, of op z'n minst onwetend...
Column door: Niels Koerts

Niels Koerts is sinds 2018 redacteur van IEX.

