Slot: Wat. Een. Dag!

Koosdekapper 14 feb 2019 om 18:12
HAL.?.?? Een koopje!!!
dalai 14 feb 2019 om 18:21
nedap :
Highlights of the 2018 financial year

Revenue grew 5% to €191.4 million, while recurring revenue (revenue from software subscriptions (licenses) and services) was up 20%
The Healthcare and Livestock Management business units posted a solid growth in revenue, while the Retail business unit’s revenue declined substantially
Operating profit excluding one-off items rose 22% to €19.4 million (€15.9 million in 2017)
The operating margin (EBIT) came in at 10.2%, compared to 8.7% in 2017, in line with the strategic objective
Added value per FTE increased to €179,000 in 2018 (€172,000 in 2017)
The net result amounted to €17.1 million (€28.0 million in 2017), i.e. earnings per share of €2.66 (€2.02 excluding one-off items in 2017)
Dividends for the 2018 financial year have been set at €2.50, the same as for 2017
Nedap is expecting 2019 revenue to be up on 2018 and an increasing operating margin
gva380 14 feb 2019 om 18:44
Volgens de officiële side van de Swiss stockexhange zijn zij vandaag ook lager gesloten.

www.six-group.com/exchanges/indices/s...
Snugger 14 feb 2019 om 18:46
Als het maar een verklaring heeft, of verklaarbaar is, natuurlijk..Een dag als elk andere handelsdag hoor, behalve dat het ook nog eens valentijnsdag was dan, en iets met cijfers maar wie maalt daar om..
Column door: Arend Jan Kamp

Arend Jan Kamp is 24/7 van de vroege uurtjes voorbeurs tot de late uurtjes After Hours uw gastheer op IEX, als hij in geheel eigen stijl (bondig, maar toch uitbundig) de beursdag met u doorneemt. V...

