nedap :

Highlights of the 2018 financial year



Revenue grew 5% to €191.4 million, while recurring revenue (revenue from software subscriptions (licenses) and services) was up 20%

The Healthcare and Livestock Management business units posted a solid growth in revenue, while the Retail business unit’s revenue declined substantially

Operating profit excluding one-off items rose 22% to €19.4 million (€15.9 million in 2017)

The operating margin (EBIT) came in at 10.2%, compared to 8.7% in 2017, in line with the strategic objective

Added value per FTE increased to €179,000 in 2018 (€172,000 in 2017)

The net result amounted to €17.1 million (€28.0 million in 2017), i.e. earnings per share of €2.66 (€2.02 excluding one-off items in 2017)

Dividends for the 2018 financial year have been set at €2.50, the same as for 2017

Nedap is expecting 2019 revenue to be up on 2018 and an increasing operating margin

