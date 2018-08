Liveblog: ING, ABN en Turkije

ABN Amro strategist Tom Kinmonth estimated global bank exposures to Turkey at roughly $225 billion but said “BBVA sits on the frontline of impact”.SPONSORED“(BBVA) has generated some strong returns from Turkey over the years, and has increased its exposure with an ever increasing stake in the Turkish Garanti Bank,” Kinmonth said, noting that 31 percent of 2017 pre-tax profits had come from operations in Turkey.“Whichever measure is used, the BBVA exposure to Turkey is hefty,” he added.In February 2017, BBVA upped its stake in Turkey’s Garanti Bank to just under 50 percent.According to figures from BBVA’s first quarter financial report, Turkey is its fourth-biggest market in terms of net profit after Mexico, Spain and South America - slightly ahead even of the United States. BBVA booked a net profit of 201 million euros ($235.4 million) in Turkey in the first three months of the year compared with 195 million euros in the United States.Kinmonth said BBVA was followed by Unicredit in terms of vulnerability to Turkey, while Dutch financial services company ING, Europe’s biggest bank HSBC and France’s BNP were also exposed.eerder Reutersbericht van 16 uli 2018. ABM noemt ING bij naam!