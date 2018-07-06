Login
 
Home  /  Opinie  /  Columns  /  Brazilië speelt slim SBMO spel

Reacties

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
4 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
ffff 5 jul 2018 om 17:23
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 06 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
31.422
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 8366
Gegeven: 10526
Duidelijke, heldere informatie over SBM Offshore, Enorm bedankt!
Peter
japio,o 6 jul 2018 om 09:08
0
Lid sinds: 28 mei 2009
Laatste bezoek: 06 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
442
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33
Gegeven: 33
Wat een slim spel! of toch maar met een ?
De beste man/vrouw heeft een bord van heb ik jou daar voor het hoofd omdat Brazilië iedere buitenlandse investering hard nodig heeft om de welvaart weer een beetje op gang te trekken.
Deze vorm van etteren en niet weten wat je wil doet beide partijen geen goed.
ff_relativeren 6 jul 2018 om 18:41
0
Lid sinds: 05 mrt 2013
Laatste bezoek: 06 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
14.284
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2248
Gegeven: 2201
@ AJK,

gevonden op het SBM forumdraadje (on topic 3e kwartaal 2018) :
Brazil lijkt de inzet vandaag te verdubbelen. Degene die met het bericht kwam, is een vast forumlid die niet van overdrijven houdt. Het is nog wel even afwachten tot hij ook met een bronlinkje komt, maar hier alvast het artikel :

quote:

Dutchtenor schreef op 6 jul 2018 om 16:40:


Petrobras mag $ 872 miljoen inhouden op betalingen aan SBM..
SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal court ruled that state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA can subtract $892.7 million it owes in future fees to Dutch group SBM to cover fines and damages it has been ordered to pay Petrobras for its role in a graft scheme, according to a written statement prosecutors released on Friday.

Under a lawsuit filed against companies in the Dutch group, federal prosecutors calculated losses incurred by Petrobras under the scheme amounted to $303 million. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Nog even gecontroleerd, USD.
ff_relativeren 6 jul 2018 om 19:39
0
Lid sinds: 05 mrt 2013
Laatste bezoek: 06 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
14.284
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2248
Gegeven: 2201
Hier is de Reuters link : www.reuters.com/article/petrobras-cor... .

-dit gaan we vast terug zien in je Vooruitblik op Zondag-
4 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Column door: Arend Jan Kamp

Arend Jan Kamp is 24/7 van de vroege uurtjes voorbeurs tot de late uurtjes After Hours uw gastheer op IEX, als hij in geheel eigen stijl (bondig, maar toch uitbundig) de beursdag met u doorneemt. V...

Meer over Arend Jan Kamp

Recente columns van Arend Jan Kamp

  1. 11:45 Fugro: Kop of munt 2
  2. 08:15 BeursVandaag: It giet oan 4
  3. 07:00 Brazilië speelt slim SBMO spel 4

Gerelateerde instrumenten

  1. SBM Offshore 12,270 -4,03%
    Ga naar: HefboomproductenOpties

Meer Beurs vandaag

  1. 17:45 Slot: +0,35% 2
  2. 16:20 Liveblog: Deutsche Bank en Fugro 10
  3. 15:00 Fugro: Twijfel zaaien
  4. 14:30 Payroll Report: 213K en 4,0%
Gesponsorde links
Euro30 & Dutch15-indices: leading stocks/companies
Equally weighted & Transparent Index Monitor
“Fantastisch! Al die mooie groeiaandelen.”
Er zijn sectoren die niet of nauwelijks groeien. En sectoren die heel hard groeien. En juist aan die sectoren kunnen beleggers enorm veel plezier beleven.
Ontdek Binck Sparen!
Spaar via één account bij verschillende Europese banken met aantrekkelijke rentes. Lees hoe het werkt!
Anticipeer op een stijgende, dalende
of stabiel blijvende markt met
de beursproducten van Commerzbank
op meer dan 360 onderliggende waarden!
Ontdek BNP’s nieuwe Nederlandse ESG indexfonds
Belegt u graag in een aandelenfonds met eigenschappen waar u volmondig ‘ja’ tegen kunt zeggen?
Actieve beleggers kiezen voor LYNX
Lage tarieven en een superieur platform
Bekijk wat LYNX voor ú kan betekenen
Ontdek een veilige manier om in cryptomunten te handelen
Koop of verkoop cryptomunten met uw creditcard, kopieer succesvolle handelaars of investeer in een CyptoFund. Uw kapitaal loopt risico
06 jul: AEX
06 jul: S&P500
06 jul: Handel in Citi Turbo's van 08:00 uur tot e...
Bekijk de pagina van Citifirst
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX