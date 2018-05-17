ArcelorMittal blijft in euro's

ArcelorMittal heeft op de AVA van gisteren besloten de denominatie van het aandeelhouderskapitaal voortaan in dollars te doen. Dat betekent echter NIET dat de aandelenkoers zoals die op de Amsterdamse, Spaanse en Franse beurs wordt verhandeld ook naar dollars overgaat.

ArcelorMittal rapporteerde haar winstcijfers altijd al in dollars. Net als voormalig dochteronderneming Aperam trouwens, maar die hebben sinds de afgelopen kwartaalcijfers besloten voortaan de winstcijfers in euro's te publiceren. Dat maakt het net even gemakkelijker te volgen.

Hamerstuk

De omzetting bij Mittal was op de (papieren) vergadering een hamerstuk. Interessanter was de echte vergadering van de week ervoor, waar Mittal reageerde op enkele prangende vragen uit de zaal. Tot nog toe was er van de zijde van Mittal nauwelijks een specifieke quote te lezen inzake de tariefsverhoginen in de VS.

Mittal fietst overal een beetje tussendoor: met een derde van de omzet uit Noord-Amerika loopt het op eieren, maar is het wel degelijk gebaat bij het verder ontmantelen van de Chinese staalproductie. Een officiele reactie op enkele vragen uit de zaal leest u hieronder. Alvast kort samengevat:

Inzake de Chinese overproductie zijn er al behoorlijke vorderingen gemaakt, maar nog niet genoeg.

Inzake de importtarieven van de VS: Brazilië is voorlopig uitgezonderd en hopelijk wordt ook met Europa een aparte deal gesloten. Eind dit kwartaal meer nieuws.

Officiële antwoorden

Hieronder de officiele antwoorden, zoals Mittal die op haar website publiceerde. De laatste vraag is natuurlijk de belangrijkste en de enige vraag die ons beleggers tot vervelens toe bezighoudt: waarom gaat die *&##$% koers niet omhoog?

"What is your view on China and the progress it is making to cut capacity?

China has already delivered capacity cuts of c. 115 million tonnes, from its 140 million tonne target, with a further 25 million tonnes expected to be cut this year. On top of this, additional c. 120 million tonnes of induction furnace (IF) capacity (primarily long products) has been closed. Chinese exports have come down in 2017 to 65 million tonnes compared to 100-105 million tonnes in 2016. However, the threat of overproduction in China still exists.

Will the Section 232 tariffs recently imposed by the US have an impact on the business of ArcelorMittal outside the US, in particular on the business in Brazil and in the EU?

ArcelorMittal will continue to abide by the rules set by governments and regulators, and supports any action taken against unfair trade practices. Several countries have been exempted from Section 232 applying import tariffs of 25% to all steel articles. The exemption is valid until the end of the month and the countries concerned (e.g. Mexico, Canada and the EU) are negotiating the final conditions.

As a result of this, the US might conclude bilateral agreements with these countries (as for example in the case of South Korea). Hopefully more agreements will be signed. Since so far Brazil is exempted, the import tariffs have had no implications on the trade between Brazil and the US. In the EU a safeguard investigation was opened last month. The result of this will be known in the end of Q2.

What is the group’s strategy after the acquisition of Ilva?

The European Commission granted competition clearance for the acquisition of Ilva. However, against all efforts to persuade the European Commission that the project was not a concern from competition law perspective, the Commission requested ArcelorMittal to sell some of its existing assets, including in Ostrava and Galati as well as some lines in Liege and Dudelange in Luxembourg.

Since Ilva is not directly linked to these assets, their selling does not fundamentally impact the strategy of Ilva. The first step of this strategy is to stabilize Ilva’s operation as today it is not reaching its potential. ArcelorMittal plans to make significant investments to achieve a nameplate capacity of 8.5 million tons. Once we have made these investments, the addition of ILVA shall significantly strengthen the company’s footprint in Europe. The project’s financial impact is largely limited, because it is structured to be paid over 5 years.

Why does not the share price rise?

The management team is committed to increasing the share price of ArcelorMittal. Today it is 30 euros and over the last years dividends were paid, and the company returned cash through various share buybacks. The steel industry has gone through a difficult period, but ArcelorMittal intends to maintain a low level of net debt and to create structural improvement of the business through Action 2020 to generate value for shareholders on a consistent basis."