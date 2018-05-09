Liveblog: ING, Ahold, IMCD, Wolters

Update 08:00 uur: ING

Kwartaalcijfers ING:

Ceo Hamers praat liever over klanten dan over financiele performance in deze video:

Update 08:00 uur: Ahold Delhaize

Ahold is als eerste door. Another strong quarter, voor de Zaandammers:

Update 08:00 uur: Vastned Retail

Gisteren nabeurs rapporteerde Vastned Retail. De highlights:

Huurstijging van 4,7% op de huurcontracten die het afsloot voor core city assets in Q1 2018

Bezettingsgraad core city assets licht gestegen naar 99,7% per einde Q1 2018

Niet-strategische panden verkocht in Nederland en Frankrijk voor in totaal € 55,0 miljoen

Vastned brengt formeel overnamebod uit van € 57,50 per aandeel op de free float van Vastned Retail Belgium

Verwacht direct resultaat 2018 van € 2,10 - € 2,20 per aandeel bevestigd

Het verschil tussen de huurontwikkelingen bij het betere en mindere vastgoed bij Vastned:

Bij het mindere vastgoed was sprake van een huurdaling van 11,1%, terwijl bij de core city assets een huurstijging van 4,7% kon worden genoteerd. Vastned heeft voor ongeveer 20% van de portefeuille nog vastzitten in de mindere 'mixed retail locations.'

'Storm nog niet over'

Ook verderop in het persbericht waarschuwt Vastned dat het einde nog niet in zicht is van die huurdalingen, en daarmee waardedalingen van dat vastgoed. Lees mee:

'De storm in het retaillandschap is nog niet voorbij. De manier waarop consumenten hun aankopen doen blijft veranderen en het is belangrijk dat de retailers hierop inspelen en zich aanpassen aan de nieuwe realiteit.

Het gemak en de snelle ontwikkeling van online winkelen heeft de vraag naar winkels in de minder bekende winkelstraten verminderd. De locatie van de winkel is belangrijker geworden en de functie verandert.

Winkels worden brandstores en flagshipstores, waar merken volledige controle hebben over het verkoopproces en het klantencontact. Ook wordt de nabije aanwezigheid van goede voorzieningen, zoals food & beverage en musea, steeds belangrijker voor het winkelend publiek.'

Update 08:00 uur: SBM Offshore

SBM rapporteert nabeurs

Update 08:00 uur: IMCD

De distributeur van o.a. chemische artikelen rapporteert een 17% hoger brutoresultaat. Verdere highlights:

Gross profit growth of 21% to EUR 128.3 million (+27% on a constant currency basis)

Operating EBITA increase of 17% to EUR 49.9 million (+23% on a constant currency basis)

Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 19% to EUR 35.1 million (+25% on a constant currency basis)

Cash earnings per share increased by 20% to EUR 0.67

Update 08:00 uur: Bekaert

De staaldraadleverancier ziet de totale omzet licht dalen:

Update 08:00 uur: Siemens

Siemens rapporteert een onveranderde omzet van €20,1 miljard.

De highlights:

Revenue was €20.1 billion, nearly unchanged from Q2 FY 2017, and orders were also strong at €22.3 billion, 2% below the high basis of comparison a year earlier which included a substantially higher volume from large orders; the book-to-bill ratio was 1.11

On a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, revenue was level and orders declined by 1%

Industrial Business profit of €2.3 billion and Industrial Business profit margin of 11.0%; strong performance led by Digital

Factory, held back by a sharp decrease in profit and profitability at Power and Gas

Net income of €2.0 billion included a €0.7 billion profit from Centrally managed portfolio activities; basic earnings per

share (EPS) increased to €2.39, up from €1.75 in Q2 FY 2017

The successful initial public offering (IPO) of Siemens Healthineers AG included the float of a 15% interest in the business

Update 08:00 uur: Kendrion

Kendrion rapporteert, enkele highlights uit het persbericht:

Revenue growth of 2% to EUR 120.6 million (Q1 2017: EUR 118.3 million) and 4% at constant rates of exchange

Normalised EBITA growth of 12% to EUR 11.9 million in Q1 2018 (Q1 2017: EUR 10.6 million)

Normalised net profit growth of 17% to EUR 8.1 million in Q1 2018 (Q1 2017: EUR 6.9 million)

Normalised EBITA margin increases to 9.9% in Q1 2018 from 9.0% in Q1 2017

Continued implementation of simplification measures: Q1 non-recurring costs of EUR 1.1 million with annualised savings of EUR 0.5 million

Update 08:00 uur: IBA

IBA, leverancier van protontherapie-systemen, rapporteert de volgende highlights over het eerste kwartaal:

IBA signed three contracts for Proteus®ONE solutions with Proton Partners International (PPI) in March, its seventh, eighth and ninth centers in partnership with IBA. These contracts remain subject to financing.

IBA announced a binding term sheet for a Proteus®ONE solution with IEO, Milan, in May, with a down payment expected in May.

Six other accelerator systems were sold over the first quarter, in Europe, Asia and Central America.

Update 08:00 uur: Thrombogenics

Belgisch biotech: de highlights:

Positive initial results from a Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating primarily safety, tolerability and biological activity of two dose levels of THR-317 (anti-PIGF) for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) were announced, supporting initiation of a Phase 2 study

First patient was enrolled inthe Phase 2 study evaluating efficacy and safety of intravitreal anti-PlGF (THR-317) administered in combination with anti-VEGF (ranibizumab, Lucentis®), for the treatment of DME

THR-149 (plasma kallikrein inhibitor) and THR-687 (integrin antagonist) for diabetic retinopathy (DR) and/or DME are on track to enter Phase 1 clinical studies in H1 2018 and mid-2018 respectively

Further novel diabetic eye disease drug candidates are being studied with at least one expected to enter pre-clinical development in 2018

Financieel:

On 26 January 2018, the completion of an equity investment of €10 million by Novartis Pharma AG in ThromboGenics capital was confirmed

ThromboGenics had, at the end of March 2018, €108.5 million in cash and investments.

Update 08:00 uur: Kinepolis

42,1% meer bezoekers in de bioscopen van Kinepolis, en Black Panther was de kaskraker dit kwartaal. De groei komt voornamelijk voort uit overnames (o.a. in Canada) en er werd ook meer omzet behaald per bezoeker.

Highlights:

Een stijging van de totale opbrengsten, in hoofdzaak dankzij de expansie van de Groep.

Een stijging van het aantal bezoekers met 42,1% tot 9,4 miljoen, dankzij expansie

Een sterkere stijging van de opbrengsten uit de verkoop van tickets, dranken en snacks ten opzichte van de toename van het aantal bezoekers.

Een stijging van de courante EBITDA, dankzij de stijging van de totale opbrengsten

Een verder toegenomen commerciële en operationele performantie. De toevoeging van Canada zorgt, zoals voorzien, voor een lagere gemiddelde EBITDA per bezoeker.

Update 08:00 uur: Ctac

Highlights:

Ctac, IT-dienstverlener, rapporteert over Q1, de highlights:

Omzetstijging van bijna 3% naar €21,3 miljoen.

Bedrijfsresultaat +8,6% naar €0,7 miljoen euro

Nettowinst €516.000 euro., +14%

Ctac herhaalt de verwachtingen voor heel 2018, een hoger resultaat dan in 2017.

Update 08:00 uur: Wolters Kluwer

De cijfers van Wolters Kluwer zijn er. Highlights:

Full-year 2018 guidance reaffirmed.

First-quarter revenues up 2% in constant currencies and up 4% organically.

Recurring revenues up 5% organically.

All main geographic regions delivered good organic growth.

Update 08:00 uur: Deutsche Telekom

Update 08:00 uur: AB Inbev

De Belgisch-Amerikaans-Braziliaanse bierbrouwer rapporteert een winst per aandeel van $0,74 (dollars dus). Enkele highlights:

Omzet +4,7%

Volumes -0,2%

Update 08:00 uur: Ontex

De Belgische luierfabrikant presteerde koerstechnisch slecht de afgelopen tijd. Enkele highlights uit het kwartaalbericht:

1.7% LFL revenue growth with positive volumes and price/mix



Sequential improvement of margins



Progress on our actions in Brazil with full benefits expected in H2 onwards



Full Year Guidance confirmed

Update 08:00 uur: Adviezen

Goedemorgen, hier zijn de analistenadviezen voor vandaag:

Aegon: naar 5,9 van 5,8 (hold) - HSBC

DSM: naar 95 van 90 - Barclays

NN: naar 40,40 van 41 (hold) - HSBC

AMG: verhoging naar 60 - Citigroup

