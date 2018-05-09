Liveblog: ING, Ahold, Boskalis, Wolters

Update 08:00 uur: ING
Kwartaalcijfers ING:
Ceo Hamers praat liever over klanten dan over financiele performance in deze video:
Update 08:00 uur: Ahold Delhaize
Ahold is als eerste door. Another strong quarter, voor de Zaandammers:
Update 08:00 uur: SBM Offshore
SBM rapporteert nabeurs
Update 08:00 uur: IBA
IBA, leverancier van protontherapie-systemen, rapporteert de volgende highlights over het eerste kwartaal:
- IBA signed three contracts for Proteus®ONE solutions with Proton Partners International (PPI) in March, its seventh, eighth and ninth centers in partnership with IBA. These contracts remain subject to financing.
- IBA announced a binding term sheet for a Proteus®ONE solution with IEO, Milan, in May, with a down payment expected in May.
- Six other accelerator systems were sold over the first quarter, in Europe, Asia and Central America.
Update 08:00 uur: Thrombogenics
Belgisch biotech: de highlights:
- Positive initial results from a Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating primarily safety, tolerability and biological activity of two dose levels of THR-317 (anti-PIGF) for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) were announced, supporting initiation of a Phase 2 study
- First patient was enrolled inthe Phase 2 study evaluating efficacy and safety of intravitreal anti-PlGF (THR-317) administered in combination with anti-VEGF (ranibizumab, Lucentis®), for the treatment of DME
- THR-149 (plasma kallikrein inhibitor) and THR-687 (integrin antagonist) for diabetic retinopathy (DR) and/or DME are on track to enter Phase 1 clinical studies in H1 2018 and mid-2018 respectively
- Further novel diabetic eye disease drug candidates are being studied with at least one expected to enter pre-clinical development in 2018
Financieel:
- On 26 January 2018, the completion of an equity investment of €10 million by Novartis Pharma AG in ThromboGenics capital was confirmed
- ThromboGenics had, at the end of March 2018, €108.5 million in cash and investments.
Update 08:00 uur: Kinepolis
42,1% meer bezoekers in de bioscopen van Kinepolis, en Black Panther was de kaskraker dit kwartaal. De groei komt voornamelijk voort uit overnames (o.a. in Canada) en er werd ook meer omzet behaald per bezoeker.
Highlights:
- Een stijging van de totale opbrengsten, in hoofdzaak dankzij de expansie van de Groep.
- Een stijging van het aantal bezoekers met 42,1% tot 9,4 miljoen, dankzij expansie
- Een sterkere stijging van de opbrengsten uit de verkoop van tickets, dranken en snacks ten opzichte van de toename van het aantal bezoekers.
- Een stijging van de courante EBITDA, dankzij de stijging van de totale opbrengsten
- Een verder toegenomen commerciële en operationele performantie. De toevoeging van Canada zorgt, zoals voorzien, voor een lagere gemiddelde EBITDA per bezoeker.
Update 08:00 uur: Ontex
Update 08:00 uur: Bekaert
Update 08:00 uur: Wolters Kluwer
Update 08:00 uur: Deutsche Telekom
Update 08:00 uur: AB Inbev
Update 08:00 uur: Siemens
Update 08:00 uur: ArgenX
Update 08:00 uur: Bekaert
Update 08:00 uur: Kendrion
Update 08:00 uur: Boskalis
Update 08:00 uur: Stern
Update 08:00 uur: Adviezen
Goedemorgen, hier zijn de analistenadviezen voor vandaag:
- Air France KLM: naar €13,50 van €15 (buy) - Natixis
- TKH: naar €57 van €56 - DeGroof Petercam
- Basic-Fit: naar €30,60 van €24,20 (buy) - Kepler Cheuvreux
(NI)