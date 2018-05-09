Liveblog: ING, Ahold, Boskalis, Wolters

Update 08:00 uur: ING

Kwartaalcijfers ING:

In the first quarter we provided a differentiating experience for customers and kept innovating to stay relevant for them in the future, while at the same time delivering solid profitability. #ING #1Q2018 https://t.co/hiTwAGIXg2 — ING Group (@ING_news) 9 mei 2018

Ceo Hamers praat liever over klanten dan over financiele performance in deze video:

Update 08:00 uur: Ahold Delhaize

Ahold is als eerste door. Another strong quarter, voor de Zaandammers:

Ahold Delhaize reports another strong quarter in Q1 2018 with solid sales growth and higher margins, resulting in strong growth of net income at constant exchange rates. Read more on our results here: https://t.co/O7lHsTd9U7 pic.twitter.com/B9Z6cqljxx — Ahold Delhaize (@AholdDelhaize) 9 mei 2018

Update 08:00 uur: SBM Offshore

SBM rapporteert nabeurs

Update 08:00 uur: IBA

IBA, leverancier van protontherapie-systemen, rapporteert de volgende highlights over het eerste kwartaal:

IBA signed three contracts for Proteus®ONE solutions with Proton Partners International (PPI) in March, its seventh, eighth and ninth centers in partnership with IBA. These contracts remain subject to financing.

IBA announced a binding term sheet for a Proteus®ONE solution with IEO, Milan, in May, with a down payment expected in May.

Six other accelerator systems were sold over the first quarter, in Europe, Asia and Central America.

Update 08:00 uur: Thrombogenics

Belgisch biotech: de highlights:

Positive initial results from a Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating primarily safety, tolerability and biological activity of two dose levels of THR-317 (anti-PIGF) for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) were announced, supporting initiation of a Phase 2 study

First patient was enrolled inthe Phase 2 study evaluating efficacy and safety of intravitreal anti-PlGF (THR-317) administered in combination with anti-VEGF (ranibizumab, Lucentis®), for the treatment of DME

THR-149 (plasma kallikrein inhibitor) and THR-687 (integrin antagonist) for diabetic retinopathy (DR) and/or DME are on track to enter Phase 1 clinical studies in H1 2018 and mid-2018 respectively

Further novel diabetic eye disease drug candidates are being studied with at least one expected to enter pre-clinical development in 2018

Financieel:

On 26 January 2018, the completion of an equity investment of €10 million by Novartis Pharma AG in ThromboGenics capital was confirmed

ThromboGenics had, at the end of March 2018, €108.5 million in cash and investments.

Update 08:00 uur: Kinepolis

42,1% meer bezoekers in de bioscopen van Kinepolis, en Black Panther was de kaskraker dit kwartaal. De groei komt voornamelijk voort uit overnames (o.a. in Canada) en er werd ook meer omzet behaald per bezoeker.

Highlights:

Een stijging van de totale opbrengsten, in hoofdzaak dankzij de expansie van de Groep.

Een stijging van het aantal bezoekers met 42,1% tot 9,4 miljoen, dankzij expansie

Een sterkere stijging van de opbrengsten uit de verkoop van tickets, dranken en snacks ten opzichte van de toename van het aantal bezoekers.

Een stijging van de courante EBITDA, dankzij de stijging van de totale opbrengsten

Een verder toegenomen commerciële en operationele performantie. De toevoeging van Canada zorgt, zoals voorzien, voor een lagere gemiddelde EBITDA per bezoeker.

Update 08:00 uur: Adviezen

Goedemorgen, hier zijn de analistenadviezen voor vandaag:

Air France KLM: naar €13,50 van €15 (buy) - Natixis

TKH: naar €57 van €56 - DeGroof Petercam

Basic-Fit: naar €30,60 van €24,20 (buy) - Kepler Cheuvreux

