Login
 
Home  /  Opinie  /  Columns  /  Longfin uit Russell indices gezet

Reacties

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
5 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Durk de baas yn it lizzende wurk 26 mrt 2018 om 14:58
0
Lid sinds: 13 nov 2017
Laatste bezoek: 04 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
87
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 18
Gegeven: 27
Mooie short.:-)
Durk de baas yn it lizzende wurk 26 mrt 2018 om 20:59
0
Lid sinds: 13 nov 2017
Laatste bezoek: 04 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
87
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 18
Gegeven: 27
Vrijdag geëindigd met 71, vandaag gestart met 69,1 en nu inmiddels al 57,9. Gaat hard!
Durk de baas yn it lizzende wurk 29 mrt 2018 om 21:40
0
Lid sinds: 13 nov 2017
Laatste bezoek: 04 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
87
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 18
Gegeven: 27
En inmiddels staat het op 17.9. Nick ben jij short gegaan?
DeZwarteRidder 10 apr 2018 om 16:54
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 04 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
30.259
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1957
Gegeven: 2175
LongFin Corp. Halted And Sued By SEC: What Now? (Podcast)
Apr. 8, 2018 10:55 AM ET|
63 comments

Quoth the Raven
Contrarian, long/short equity, research analyst, special situations
Quoth the Raven Research
(5,709 followers)
Summary

Shares of LongFin Corp. were halted for more information by NASDAQ on Friday.

Simultaneously, the SEC sued the company.

This isn't traditionally what you look for from an investment.

This podcast talks about what it means if you're long, short or just watching from the outside.

It also covers why short sellers are vital to the market.

LongFin Corp.'s (NASDAQ:LFIN) stock was halted with the dreaded T12 code today and simultaneously sued by the SEC, almost positively ensuring that if you're long, you're going to face a total loss. Prior to this, the stock was up 40% on Friday morning following the CEO's appearance on Thursday evening on CNBC's Fast Money.

Throughout its time as a public company, shares have been volatile, as the market, combined with momentum traders, tried to figure out what the right valuation was from this Reg A+ IPO that was supposedly dabbling into the world of cryptocurrency.

The SEC put an end to that question, unsealing a suit against the company on Friday:

The Securities and Exchange Commission has obtained a court order freezing more than $27 million in trading proceeds from allegedly illegal distributions and sales of restricted shares of Longfin Corp. stock involving the company, its CEO, and three other affiliated individuals.

According to a complaint unsealed today in federal court in Manhattan, shortly after Longfin began trading on NASDAQ and announced the acquisition of a purported cryptocurrency business, its stock price rose dramatically and its market capitalization exceeded $3 billion. The SEC alleges that Amro Izzelden “Andy” Altahawi, Dorababu Penumarthi, and Suresh Tammineedi then illegally sold large blocks of their restricted Longfin shares to the public while the stock price was highly elevated. Through their sales, Altahawi, Penumarthi, and Tammineedi collectively reaped more than $27 million in profits.

You can read the full press release at this link.

QTR talks about the halt, what it means if you're long or short, why CNBC shouldn't be allowed to take credit and why a Tweet put out this morning by Muddy Waters Research is 100% accurate in defending short selling to the President of the NYSE who foolishly called it "icky" in the summer of 2017.

seekingalpha.com/article/4161648-long...
DeZwarteRidder 4 mei 2018 om 15:38
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 04 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
30.259
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1957
Gegeven: 2175
Longfin Corp. Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist from NASDAQ
By GlobeNewswire, May 03, 2018, 05:00:00 PM EDT

New York, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longfin Corp. Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist from NASDAQ

New York, May 3, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longfin Corp. ("Longfin" or the "Company") announced today that it intends to voluntarily delist Class A Common Stock from NASDAQ, and to this effect the Company has already sent in a formal notice to the NASDAQ stock market. The Ticker Symbol for Class A Common Stock of Longfin is LFIN.

The Company believes that it is preferable for the Class A Common Stock to trade on the Over The Counter market as soon as possible as opposed to proceeding with an extended review process with the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company intends to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about May 14, 2018, with the delisting becoming effective 10 days after such filing. Accordingly, the Company anticipates that the last day of trading on NASDAQ of its Class A Common Stock will be on May 14, 2018. The Company believes that its Class A Common Stock will be eligible for quotation on the Over The Counter Market following its delisting from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

At the time it made the decision to voluntarily delist its Class A Common Stock, Nasdaq had advised the Company that it intended to issue a delisting determination based on the current filing delinquency, public interest concerns under Listing Rule 5101, and the Company's financial viability.
5 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Onderwerpen: VS

Column door: Nick Bakker

Van je hobby je werk maken, is dat slim? Nick Bakker doet dat als Market Watcher bij IEX. Hij verzorgt dagelijks het Fondsenrondje, de Slotcall en het IEXNieuws. Daarin houdt Nick u op de hoogte va...

Meer over Nick Bakker

Recente columns van Nick Bakker

  1. 15:20 Liveblog: AF-KLM en Tesla 2
  2. 14:30 Payroll Report: 193K en 4,0% 1
  3. 03 mei Liveblog: BAM en Sif 6

Meer Beurs vandaag

  1. 15:20 Liveblog: AF-KLM en Tesla 2
  2. 14:30 Payroll Report: 193K en 4,0% 1
  3. 12:10 F/Rite Air-France-KLM 1
  4. 11:15 Must read: Beleggers kunnen gerust zijn
Gesponsorde links
Anticipeer op een stijgende, dalende
of stabiel blijvende markt met
de beursproducten van Commerzbank
op meer dan 360 onderliggende waarden!
Ontdek BNP’s nieuwe Nederlandse ESG indexfonds
Belegt u graag in een aandelenfonds met eigenschappen waar u volmondig ‘ja’ tegen kunt zeggen?
Actieve beleggers kiezen voor LYNX
Lage tarieven en een superieur platform
Bekijk wat LYNX voor ú kan betekenen
Ontdek Binck Sparen!
Spaar via één account bij verschillende Europese banken met aantrekkelijke rentes. Lees hoe het werkt!
“Fantastisch! Al die mooie groeiaandelen.”
Er zijn sectoren die niet of nauwelijks groeien. En sectoren die heel hard groeien. En juist aan die sectoren kunnen beleggers enorm veel plezier beleven.
Euro30 & Dutch15-indices: leading stocks/companies
Equally weighted & Transparent Index Monitor
04 mei: AEX
04 mei: ING
04 mei: Handel in Citi Turbo's van 08:00 uur tot e...
Bekijk de pagina van Citifirst
 