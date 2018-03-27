Longfin Corp. Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist from NASDAQ

By GlobeNewswire, May 03, 2018, 05:00:00 PM EDT



New York, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longfin Corp. Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist from NASDAQ



New York, May 3, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longfin Corp. ("Longfin" or the "Company") announced today that it intends to voluntarily delist Class A Common Stock from NASDAQ, and to this effect the Company has already sent in a formal notice to the NASDAQ stock market. The Ticker Symbol for Class A Common Stock of Longfin is LFIN.



The Company believes that it is preferable for the Class A Common Stock to trade on the Over The Counter market as soon as possible as opposed to proceeding with an extended review process with the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company intends to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about May 14, 2018, with the delisting becoming effective 10 days after such filing. Accordingly, the Company anticipates that the last day of trading on NASDAQ of its Class A Common Stock will be on May 14, 2018. The Company believes that its Class A Common Stock will be eligible for quotation on the Over The Counter Market following its delisting from the Nasdaq Stock Market.



At the time it made the decision to voluntarily delist its Class A Common Stock, Nasdaq had advised the Company that it intended to issue a delisting determination based on the current filing delinquency, public interest concerns under Listing Rule 5101, and the Company's financial viability.