Login
 
Home  /  Opinie  /  Columns  /  Liveblog: Ablynx, GLPG en TomTom

Liveblog: Ablynx, GLPG en TomTom

Beurs vandaag
door
gepubliceerd
views: 13.060

Reacties

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
11 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Gala-diner 8 jan 2018 om 08:14
0
Lid sinds: 05 sep 2009
Laatste bezoek: 08 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
4.014
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 437
Gegeven: 132
Overname Tigenix en nu Ablynx, wie volgt?
Het zou Galapagos weleens kunnen zijn.
Het zou wel beter zijn als dat niet gebeurd voor de Galapagos-aandeelhouders, maar Gilead heeft mogelijk interesse.
Remfin 8 jan 2018 om 08:21
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2014
Laatste bezoek: 08 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
711
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 17
Gegeven: 14
Biofrontera?
verdermetbeleggen 8 jan 2018 om 10:11
0
Lid sinds: 31 mrt 2005
Laatste bezoek: 08 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
44
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4
Gegeven: 0
ARGX / NL0010832176
Buyknow 8 jan 2018 om 11:30
0
Lid sinds: 31 jan 2017
Laatste bezoek: 08 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
203
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 7
Gegeven: 0
Pharming staat aan het begin van een flinke groei. Kans is ook groot dat pharming ook een overname prooi wordt. Koers is gunstig voor overname
Drs.RobPoortier 8 jan 2018 om 19:17
0
Lid sinds: 08 jan 2018
Laatste bezoek: 08 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
3
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Kijk eens naar Mdx Health, genoteerd aan de Belgische beurs.Een groot verschil met andere Biotech aandelen maakt Mdx Health daadwerkelijk al omzet. Veel Biotech aandelen moeten het hebben van de potentie. Mdx Health maakt al een miljoenenomzet en is door de recente koersdaling erg aantrekkelijk om in te kopen. Los van de omzet zit er ook in dit aandeel ook nog heel veel potentie. Ondertaande even gekopieerd van de website:
Company Overview
MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable epigenetic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The increased adoption of our ConfirmMDx® for Prostate Cancer testing solution within the U.S. urology community has established MDxHealth as a market leader in the important and growing field of cancer epigenetics.

Epigenetics is an exciting area of molecular biology that identifies key changes in gene activity that do not involve changes to the underlying genetic code. Epigenetic "markers" tell genes to switch on or off, to speak loudly or whisper. It is through these epigenetic markers that environmental factors like diet, stress and prenatal nutrition can make an imprint on genes (DNA methylation) that are passed from one generation to the next. Certain of these DNA methylation imprints can turn a healthy cell into a cancer cell.

Our goal is to build on the success of ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, leveraging our expertise in epigenetics, to establish MDxHealth as the molecular diagnostics leader in urological oncology. ConfirmMDx has been shown in published studies to distinguish patients who have a true-negative prostate biopsy from those who may have undetected cancer.

With approximately 1 million men receiving an inconclusive biopsy result each year in the U.S., we believe that our ConfirmMDx solution addresses a significant unmet medical need for timely, actionable information that can aid in the reduction of unnecessary repeat biopsies.

We believe that our proprietary, accurate and scalable epigenetic technologies provide MDxHealth with a key competitive advantage in the diagnosis, prognosis and management of cancer. In addition to our ongoing and planned studies to expand the clinical utility of ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, our product pipeline includes tests for bladder, kidney and other urologic cancers. For other cancer types, we have engaged partners to commercialize our epigenetic technologies, as shown by the successful launches of Cologuard® for colon cancer by licensee Exact Sciences and PredictMDx® for Glioblastoma by licensee Laboratory Corporation of America (Labcorp).

We currently offer our laboratory solutions from our state-of-the-art, 13,444 sqft, College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (“CLIA”) and ISO 9001:2008 certified, molecular laboratory facility located at our U.S. headquarters in Irvine, California. Our European corporate headquarters is located in Herstal, Belgium and our NXTGNT (Epi)genomics research joint-venture with Ghent University is located in Ghent, Belgium
Sjoerdaktetas 8 jan 2018 om 19:41
0
Lid sinds: 14 mrt 2015
Laatste bezoek: 08 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
15
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1
Gegeven: 0
quote:

Drs.RobPoortier schreef op 8 jan 2018 om 19:17:


Kijk eens naar Mdx Health, genoteerd aan de Belgische beurs.Een groot verschil met andere Biotech aandelen maakt Mdx Health daadwerkelijk al omzet. Veel Biotech aandelen moeten het hebben van de potentie. Mdx Health maakt al een miljoenenomzet en is door de recente koersdaling erg aantrekkelijk om in te kopen. Los van de omzet zit er ook in dit aandeel ook nog heel veel potentie. Ondertaande even gekopieerd van de website:
Company Overview
MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable epigenetic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The increased adoption of our ConfirmMDx® for Prostate Cancer testing solution within the U.S. urology community has established MDxHealth as a market leader in the important and growing field of cancer epigenetics.

Epigenetics is an exciting area of molecular biology that identifies key changes in gene activity that do not involve changes to the underlying genetic code. Epigenetic "markers" tell genes to switch on or off, to speak loudly or whisper. It is through these epigenetic markers that environmental factors like diet, stress and prenatal nutrition can make an imprint on genes (DNA methylation) that are passed from one generation to the next. Certain of these DNA methylation imprints can turn a healthy cell into a cancer cell.

Our goal is to build on the success of ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, leveraging our expertise in epigenetics, to establish MDxHealth as the molecular diagnostics leader in urological oncology. ConfirmMDx has been shown in published studies to distinguish patients who have a true-negative prostate biopsy from those who may have undetected cancer.

With approximately 1 million men receiving an inconclusive biopsy result each year in the U.S., we believe that our ConfirmMDx solution addresses a significant unmet medical need for timely, actionable information that can aid in the reduction of unnecessary repeat biopsies.

We believe that our proprietary, accurate and scalable epigenetic technologies provide MDxHealth with a key competitive advantage in the diagnosis, prognosis and management of cancer. In addition to our ongoing and planned studies to expand the clinical utility of ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, our product pipeline includes tests for bladder, kidney and other urologic cancers. For other cancer types, we have engaged partners to commercialize our epigenetic technologies, as shown by the successful launches of Cologuard® for colon cancer by licensee Exact Sciences and PredictMDx® for Glioblastoma by licensee Laboratory Corporation of America (Labcorp).

We currently offer our laboratory solutions from our state-of-the-art, 13,444 sqft, College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (“CLIA”) and ISO 9001:2008 certified, molecular laboratory facility located at our U.S. headquarters in Irvine, California. Our European corporate headquarters is located in Herstal, Belgium and our NXTGNT (Epi)genomics research joint-venture with Ghent University is located in Ghent, Belgium


Volg ik al een tijd. Voor mij op dit moment nummer 1 overname kandidaat. Koers is heel aantrekkelijk, de testen zijn goed..
Jopie81 8 jan 2018 om 21:28
0
Lid sinds: 13 dec 2012
Laatste bezoek: 08 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
96
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 12
Gegeven: 30
Met de huidige CEO verwacht ik niet dat MDX in de groene cijfers zal komen.
Drs.RobPoortier 8 jan 2018 om 21:42
0
Lid sinds: 08 jan 2018
Laatste bezoek: 08 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
3
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
De communicatie zou wat beter kunnen maar vergeet niet dat deze mensen excelleren in het lab en wellicht communicatief wat minder begaafd zijn ;)! CEO heeft een grote positie in het bedrijf! Geduld hebben, over een paar maanden hoop ik niet dat je denkt "had ik maar gekocht..".
Jopie81 8 jan 2018 om 21:50
0
Lid sinds: 13 dec 2012
Laatste bezoek: 08 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
96
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 12
Gegeven: 30
Laat MDX eerst maar eens bewijzen dat de verkopen aantrekken ipv een winstwaarschuwing.
Drs.RobPoortier 8 jan 2018 om 21:56
0
Lid sinds: 08 jan 2018
Laatste bezoek: 08 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
3
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Het was geen winstwaarschuwing, het was het bijstellen van de omzetprognose omdat een paar uitslagen van testen doorgeschoven zijn naar 2018. Dit is gebruikelijk bij kleinere Biotech bedrijven. Je moet juist nu inzien dat het een heel mooi koopmoment is (buy the dip). Los van het feit dat ze het op eigen kracht groot kunnen worden zijn ze ook een overnamekandidaat voor de grote jongens in de Biotech.
Jopie81 8 jan 2018 om 22:11
0
Lid sinds: 13 dec 2012
Laatste bezoek: 08 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
96
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 12
Gegeven: 30
Kwartaalcijfers over 4 maanden is dan wellicht de oplossing.. Oh nee dat hebben ze vorig jaar al gedaan. Wellicht dan een orkaan die roet in de cijfers gooit. Allemaal niet echt plausibel.
Ik wil nu eerst harde cijfers voordat ik instap. Is er trouwens nog genoeg geld om het jaar rond te komen. Wellicht eerst nog een kapitaalinjectie nodig.
11 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Column door: Redactie

De centrale redactie van IEX.nl bestaat uit: Pieter Kort (hoofdredacteur), Arend Jan Kamp, Laura Iseger (eindredacteur), Fleur van Dalsem, Maaike Tienkamp, Nick Bakker, Rob Stallinga, Bar...

Meer over Redactie

Recente columns van Redactie

  1. 18:00 Liveblog: Ablynx, GLPG en TomTom 11
  2. 17:50 Slotcall: Manic Monday 5
  3. 05 jan Liveblog: AEX, Boskalis en Payrolls 3

Gerelateerde instrumenten

  1. Ablynx 30,800 +45,28%
    Ga naar: HefboomproductenOpties
  2. Galapagos 84,880 +4,53%
    Ga naar: HefboomproductenOpties
  3. Takeaway.com 51,000 +1,39%
    Ga naar: HefboomproductenOpties
  4. Wolters Kluwer 44,500 -0,11%
    Ga naar: HefboomproductenOpties

Meer Beurs vandaag

  1. 18:00 Liveblog: Ablynx, GLPG en TomTom 11
  2. 17:50 Slotcall: Manic Monday 5
  3. 16:00 Er op er onder: Ordina 3
  4. 11:00 Fondsenrondje: Groen
Gesponsorde links
Anticipeer op een stijgende, dalende
of stabiel blijvende markt met
de beursproducten van Commerzbank
op meer dan 360 onderliggende waarden!
Actieve beleggers kiezen voor LYNX
Lage tarieven en een superieur platform
Bekijk wat LYNX voor ú kan betekenen
Vermogensbeheer via Tradealot
Laat uw vermogen professioneel beheren al vanaf 10.000 Euro. Geen vaste looptijd, blijf zolang het beheer u bevalt.
Maak kans op € 500,- beleggingstegoed
Help andere beleggers en beoordeel uw broker!
Verder maakt u ook nog eens kans op € 500,- beleggingstegoed. De reviews worden verzameld door beleggingsmatch.nl.
“Fantastisch! Al die mooie groeiaandelen.”
Er zijn sectoren die niet of nauwelijks groeien. En sectoren die heel hard groeien. En juist aan die sectoren kunnen beleggers enorm veel plezier beleven.
Euro30 & Dutch15-indices: leading stocks/companies
Equally weighted & Transparent Index Monitor
Elite Fondsen Nr. 1 in Morningstar!
Elite Fund Management staat al 3 jaar lang op Nr.1 in de Morningstar met het DUTCH DARLINGS én het ALL MARKETS Fund en zoekt ambitieuze TRADERS om nog beter te presteren.
08 jan: AEX zet positieve trend door
08 jan: PostNL kan verder omhoog
08 jan: Handel in Citi Turbo's van 08:00 uur tot e...
Bekijk de pagina van Citifirst
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX