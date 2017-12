Slotcall: Derde Kerstdag

@ Nico Inberg, zojuist met het Amerikaanse nabeurs nieuws binnen gekomen ;(Philips Noord Amerika neemt contracten over van Digirad)Digirad stock shot up close to 18 percent in the extended session. The health-care imaging company announced it would sell its Medical Device Sales and Service contracts to Philips North America for $8 million. Digirad and Philips, a Dutch technology company, have a pre-existing relationship. Digirad CEO Matt Molchan said the company considered holding on the contracts, but "determined that the best value for the business would be in the hands of Philips."bron : www.cnbc.com/2017/12/27/after-hours-b...