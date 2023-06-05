Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Artikelen  /  Slotcall: AEX mist impulsen, actie ligt bij de smallcaps

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Slotcall: AEX mist impulsen, actie ligt bij de smallcaps

Categorie: Beurs vandaag, Redactioneel
Door
op
Views: 2.816

Analyse door: Martin Crum

Martin Crum is sinds 1 mei 2017 verbonden aan IEX als senior beleggingsanalist. Hij heeft meer dan twintig jaar beroepsmatige ervaring met de financiële markten bij bedrijven als Euronext, Optiver en AEK. Als fundamenteel analist ligt zijn focus en voorkeur bij solide bedrijven met een stevige kasstroom. Sinds 2013 levert hij...

Meer over Martin Crum

Recente analyses van Martin Crum

  1. 17:45 Slotcall: AEX mist impulsen, actie ligt bij de smallcaps 1
  2. 14:45 Geen premiumwaardering voor Volkswagen
  3. 10:15 Druk op vastgoedsector neemt toe

Reacties

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 7 wiegveld 5 juni 2023 18:19
    Morgan Stanley zegt koersen EU aandelen dalen met 10% (mogelijk)

    www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-...

    Markets
    Morgan Stanley Strategist Sees European Stocks Falling 10% This Summer
    Strategist sees near-term equity slump followed by rebound
    Downgrades financials sector to neutral and upgrades pharma
    BySagarika Jaisinghani
    5 juni 2023 om 09:58 CEST
    Listen to this article
    2:01
    Share this article

    Gift this article
    Follow the authors
    @sagarikareports
    + Get alerts forSagarika Jaisinghani

    In this article

    European stocks may drop as much as 10% over the next few months.

    That’s the view of Morgan Stanley strategists led by Graham Secker, who expect the MSCI Europe Local Index to slump over the summer as economic growth slows and market liquidity shrinks, before rebounding again toward the end of the year.

    “Year-to-date equity resilience is likely to become increasingly challenged over the next three months as economic momentum disappoints and liquidity conditions tighten further,” Secker wrote in a note dated June 4. “We see cracks emerging.”

    The strategist — who earlier this year correctly predicted the outperformance of European stocks versus the US — said global economic growth will likely slow materially over the next couple of quarters, while European stocks will also have to contend with a stronger US dollar, ongoing monetary tightening and liquidity issues.

    Shrinking liquidity is expected as the US Treasury sells bonds to refill its coffers after the debt-ceiling deal — with other strategists also predicting a big hit to equity markets as bank deposits are raided to pay for the new T-Bills.

    European Stocks Are No Longer Outperforming US Peers | The Stoxx 600 lagged the S&P 500 by the most since 2010 in dollar terms in May

    After surging almost 10% this year through the end of April, European stocks faltered in May amid worries about sticky inflation and a potential recession. The region also underperformed the S&P 500 by the most since 2010 in dollar terms as the US benchmark — which includes more technology stocks — was boosted by a rally in artificial intelligence-related companies.

    Secker is still positive on European stocks in the longer term. He expects the summer slump to be followed by a rebound as Europe benefits from cheaper valuations and more resilient earnings trends than the US. The strategist expects the MSCI Europe Local index to end the year at 1,970 points, implying almost 6% upside from Friday’s close.

    In the note, Secker also downgraded European banks and insurers to neutral from overweight, saying the sector will struggle to outperform during an economic downturn and the end of the rate-hiking cycle. He upgraded pharmaceuticals stocks to overweight and food retail stocks to neutral to reflect a more defensive stance for the next few months.
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Onderwerpen:

AEX

763,34 18:05
-1,58 -0,21%

Laatste beursnieuws

  1. 18:33 Europese beurzen sluiten lager
  2. 17:48 Weinig spektakel op Damrak
  3. 17:47 Update: SEC klaagt cryptobeurs Binance aan - media
  4. 17:45 Slotcall: AEX mist impulsen, actie ligt bij de smallcaps
  5. 17:03 Beursblik: focus Apple mogelijk op AI tijdens ontwikkelaarsconferentie
  6. 16:34 Beursagenda: macro-economisch
  7. 16:34 Beursagenda: buitenlandse fondsen
  8. 16:33 Beursagenda: Nederlandse bedrijven
  9. 16:27 Safran aast op onderdeel Raytheon Technologies - media
  10. 16:05 Amerikaanse dienstensector groeit nog maar fractioneel - ISM

IEX Premium: Meest gelezen

  1. Premium

    Achtergronden 30 mei

    Deze drie dividendaandelen zijn een must have in de beleggingsportefeuille
  2. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 23 mei

    Discount Alibaba loopt op tot historische proporties
  3. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 26 mei

    Fallen angel DSM
  4. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 24 mei

    Aalberts even uit de gratie bij beleggers: is dat terecht?
  5. Premium

    Achtergronden 29 mei

    Waarom dividendaandelen onmisbaar zijn in uw beleggingsportefeuille

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 