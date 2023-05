Slotcall: AEX is vlak op weg naar misschien het láátste Fed kwartje

@Vivoryon steeg toch door nieuws Eli Lily.



Eli Lilly soars 5% after positive Alzheimer's trial



Shares of Eli Lilly And Co. jumped over 5% on Wednesday after the company released the result of the phase 3 study of Alzheimer's disease medicine donanemab. The trial included 1,736 participants with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease aged 60-85.



The company said the study showed a 35% slowing of clinical and functional decline over 18 months, the first phase 3 trial of any investigational medicine for Alzheimer's disease to deliver this result. "We are encouraged by the potential clinical benefits that donanemab may provide, although like many effective treatments for debilitating and fatal diseases, there are associated risks that may be serious and life-threatening," said Vice President of Neuroscience Research & Development Mark Mintun.