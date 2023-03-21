Obligatiehouders zijn helemaal CoCo nuts geworden?!

Toch weer op de voorpagina van FT, briesende obligatiehouders.

‘Shotgun marriage’



Klinkt niet als de ware liefde… pic.twitter.com/2K2cEM81Mz — ???????? ?????? ???? (@BartMos) March 21, 2023



De krant heeft ook een fantastische reconstructie. Credit Suisse en UBS kregen vorig week donderdag al van Bern te horen dat er zondag voor opening van de Aziatische markten Een Oplossing moest zijn - verplicht. De Zwitserse regering had goed door dat zowel reputatie van het land als wereldeconomie op het spel stonden.

How the Swiss ‘trinity’ forced UBS to save Credit Suisse https://t.co/yIoUyFjxuX — Financial Times (@FT) March 20, 2023



Lees maar mee:



En nu komt het, waarom die obligatiehouders toch zo flippen.



Gisteren al geduid in onze slotcall: onder meer FT maakte duidelijk waarin zeg maar gewone contingent convertible bonds (AT1's) verschillen van Zwitserse. Daarin zit een crisisclausule - viability event - en daar heeft de regering in Bern zondag dus gretig gebruik van gemaakt.

CS and UBS are outliers in the CoCo marketplace. Most AT1 debt is more protected from total wipeout. Here’s Barclays to explain the “viability event” clause.

From reading the CS AT1 document and the FINMA statement, we think FINMA is using the “Viability Event” as described below in CS AT1 documentation in order to trigger permanent writedown of AT1s:



A “Viability Event” will occur if either… or (ii) customary measures to improve CSG’s capital adequacy being at the time inadequate or unfeasible, CSG receives an irrevocable commitment of extraordinary support from the public sector (beyond customary transactions and arrangements in the ordinary course) that has, or imminently will have, the effect of improving CSG’s capital adequacy and without which, in the determination of FINMA, CSG would have become insolvent, bankrupt, unable to pay a material part of its debts as they fall due or unable to carry on its business.

Dit is de benchmark van die CoCo's, de Invesco AT1 Capital Bond UCITS ETF:



En toch klagen die obligatiehouders? Goed gespot, deze meneer schrijft het in Jip-en-Janneketaal op

Klagende vermogensbeheerders over hun afgeschreven achtergestelde #CreditSuisse AT1 bonds hebben hun huiswerk niet gedaan.



John Hempton legt het haarfijn uit. https://t.co/7b1AiVEQIO — Maarten Mosselman (@020trader) March 21, 2023



Wat John Hempton zegt: de markt is de markt en verliezen met beleggen is altijd uw eigen schuld - ook als het niet uw schuld is. Wie dit principe niet onderschijft, heeft zelfs niks te zoeken op de beurs.



Neemt u plaats op uw blaren, of, zoals die Hempton schrijft: ga maar wat anders doen, dames en heren.

Pimco and Invesco are among the largest holders of Credit Suisse’s Additional Tier 1 bonds that have been wiped out after the bank’s takeover by UBS https://t.co/tqfLPJUqiK — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) March 20, 2023



Dat doet echter niet iedereen. Achterhoedegevechten voeren, ook al zoiets... Besteed die tijd maar aan het lezen van gebruiksaanwijzingen, disclaimers en full disclosures. Want voorkomen levert op de beurs meer op dan dan genezen.

Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders consider possible legal action - law firm https://t.co/KGgJe54dur pic.twitter.com/cE7urg0hz1 — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) March 20, 2023



Laatste nieuws, we gaan toch geen CoCo Crisis krijgen?