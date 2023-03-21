Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Obligatiehouders zijn helemaal CoCo nuts geworden?!

Obligatiehouders zijn helemaal CoCo nuts geworden?!

Categorie: Beurs vandaag, Redactioneel
Door
op
Views: 2.035
Obligatiehouders zijn helemaal CoCo nuts geworden?!

Toch weer op de voorpagina van FT, briesende obligatiehouders.


De krant heeft ook een fantastische reconstructie. Credit Suisse en UBS kregen vorig week donderdag al van Bern te horen dat er zondag voor opening van de Aziatische markten Een Oplossing moest zijn - verplicht. De Zwitserse regering had goed door dat zowel reputatie van het land als wereldeconomie op het spel stonden.  


Lees maar mee:


En nu komt het, waarom die obligatiehouders toch zo flippen.


Gisteren al geduid in onze slotcall: onder meer FT maakte duidelijk waarin zeg maar gewone contingent convertible bonds (AT1's) verschillen van Zwitserse. Daarin zit een crisisclausule - viability event - en daar heeft de regering in Bern zondag dus gretig gebruik van gemaakt.

CS and UBS are outliers in the CoCo marketplace. Most AT1 debt is more protected from total wipeout. Here’s Barclays to explain the “viability event” clause.

From reading the CS AT1 document and the FINMA statement, we think FINMA is using the “Viability Event” as described below in CS AT1 documentation in order to trigger permanent writedown of AT1s:

A “Viability Event” will occur if either… or (ii) customary measures to improve CSG’s capital adequacy being at the time inadequate or unfeasible, CSG receives an irrevocable commitment of extraordinary support from the public sector (beyond customary transactions and arrangements in the ordinary course) that has, or imminently will have, the effect of improving CSG’s capital adequacy and without which, in the determination of FINMA, CSG would have become insolvent, bankrupt, unable to pay a material part of its debts as they fall due or unable to carry on its business. 

Dit is de benchmark van die CoCo's, de Invesco AT1 Capital Bond UCITS ETF:

Invesco AT1 Capital Bond UCITS ETF


En toch klagen die obligatiehouders? Goed gespot, deze meneer schrijft het in Jip-en-Janneketaal op


Wat John Hempton zegt: de markt is de markt en verliezen met beleggen is altijd uw eigen schuld - ook als het niet uw schuld is. Wie dit principe niet onderschijft, heeft zelfs niks te zoeken op de beurs. 


Neemt u plaats op uw blaren, of, zoals die Hempton schrijft: ga maar wat anders doen, dames en heren.


Dat doet echter niet iedereen. Achterhoedegevechten voeren, ook al zoiets... Besteed die tijd maar aan het lezen van gebruiksaanwijzingen, disclaimers en full disclosures. Want voorkomen levert op de beurs meer op dan dan genezen. 


Laatste nieuws, we gaan toch geen CoCo Crisis krijgen?

Arend Jan Kamp is senior content manager van IEX. Kamp belegt iedere maand vooral voor zijn pensioen uitsluitend in beleggingsfondsen. Klik hier voor zijn actuele posities. De informatie in dit artikel is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen. Klik hier voor een overzicht van de beleggingen van de IEX-redactie.

Auteur: Arend Jan Kamp

Arend Jan Kamp is 24/7 van de vroege uurtjes voorbeurs tot de late uurtjes after hours uw gastheer op IEX, als hij in geheel eigen stijl (bondig, maar toch uitbundig) de beursdag met u doorneemt. Van aandelen en indices, via commodities, langs de rentemarkten, naar haute finance tot politiek en centrale banken. Arend Jan is ...

Meer over Arend Jan Kamp

