Credit Suisse zet met -20% alles lager en ECB verhoogt 'gewoon' rente

-21%?! Is dit de reden van de sell-off in Europa en dan vooral onder financials? Oops1!

BREAKING: "Absolutely" not another cent for Credit Suisse. That's what Saudi National Bank, the embattled lender's top shareholder, tells Bloomberg TV in an interview https://t.co/fVEEB8116Z pic.twitter.com/Fy4KdEbfNc — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) March 15, 2023



Oops 2! Credit Suisse dus. Ja, de laagste bodem sinds... de uitvinding van de koekoeksklok, zakmes of chocolade?



Herstructurering

Credit Suisse is aan het herstructureren, na een aantal kostbare risk management-blunders, outflow van klanten (deze dagen alleen al CHF50 miljard), mogelijke onrechtmatigheden in de financiële verslaggeving en nu een grootaandeelhouder die niet wil bijstorten.

De ondergang van drie Amerikaanse banken komt zo erg ongelegen.

Bloomberg:

Credit Suisse fell as much as 18% to a new record low in Zurich, while the cost to insure the bonds against default in the near term approached a level typically signaling serious investor concerns.



The bank is just months into a complicated turnaround plan that will see the Swiss firm spin out the investment banking unit while focusing on its key wealth management business. That effort risks being complicated by market unease across financials after the collapse of multiple US regional banks.



Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner on Tuesday said the bank’s financial position is sound, including a so-called liquidity coverage ratio, which it can draw on to fulfill its obligations, of about 150%. He said that the firm saw inflows on Monday amid the market turmoil and is ahead of schedule on its turnaround plan.



“Nobody is pleased by the share price development, but we manage what we can manage, and this is the execution of our plan,” Koerner said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

The cost of insuring Credit Suisse bonds against default in the near-term is approaching a level that typically signals serious investor concerns https://t.co/37Lzu4BSoq — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) March 15, 2023



Het blijft niet onopgemerkt, zie hier de Stoxx Europe Banks Index.



Dit is de Stoxx Europe Insurance Index.



Net nu in de VS de bankenboel een beetje tot bedaren leek te komen.



Hier nog één:



Niet alleen regionale banken hebben het risico op lange staatsobligaties mogelijk niet goed ingschat, maar dat geldt ook voor deze grote broker?

Hoorde #Schwab als tip langskomen. $SCHW



Amerikaanse broker die ook geld van klanten krijgt en dat vervolgens in staatspapier belegt. $8mrd echt kapitaal als verliezen op obligaties tellen. En daarbovenop staan ze 15mrd in het rood met hun HTM boek. Technisch insolvabel. pic.twitter.com/Fo8phGZKaI — Robbert Manders, CFA (@RobbertManders) March 15, 2023



Twee kwartjes

En de ECB gaat morgen gewoon de rente met twee kwartjes verhogen? Het lijkt er op en de consensus gaat ook uit van twee kwartjes.



De dollar trekt een cent aan ten opzichte van de euro en de (tienjaars) rentes letten alweer niet op een basispuntje meer of minder:



Tot slot nog even deze, hoe toepasselijk. Kijk hoe op de achtergrond bankaandeelhouders compleet nat gaan.