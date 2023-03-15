Van beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Credit Suisse zet met -20% alles lager en ECB verhoogt 'gewoon' rente

Credit Suisse zet met -20% alles lager en ECB verhoogt 'gewoon' rente

Categorie: Beurs vandaag, Redactioneel
Door
op
Views: 7.255
Beeld: iStock

-21%?! Is dit de reden van de sell-off in Europa en dan vooral onder financials? Oops1!


Oops 2! Credit Suisse dus. Ja, de laagste bodem sinds... de uitvinding van de koekoeksklok, zakmes of chocolade?


Herstructurering

Credit Suisse is aan het herstructureren, na een aantal kostbare risk management-blunders, outflow van klanten (deze dagen alleen al CHF50 miljard), mogelijke onrechtmatigheden in de financiële verslaggeving en nu een grootaandeelhouder die niet wil bijstorten.

De ondergang van drie Amerikaanse banken komt zo erg ongelegen.

Bloomberg:

Credit Suisse fell as much as 18% to a new record low in Zurich, while the cost to insure the bonds against default in the near term approached a level typically signaling serious investor concerns.

The bank is just months into a complicated turnaround plan that will see the Swiss firm spin out the investment banking unit while focusing on its key wealth management business. That effort risks being complicated by market unease across financials after the collapse of multiple US regional banks.

Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner on Tuesday said the bank’s financial position is sound, including a so-called liquidity coverage ratio, which it can draw on to fulfill its obligations, of about 150%. He said that the firm saw inflows on Monday amid the market turmoil and is ahead of schedule on its turnaround plan.

“Nobody is pleased by the share price development, but we manage what we can manage, and this is the execution of our plan,” Koerner said in a Bloomberg Television interview.


Het blijft niet onopgemerkt, zie hier de Stoxx Europe Banks Index.


Dit is de Stoxx Europe Insurance Index.


Net nu in de VS de bankenboel een beetje tot bedaren leek te komen.


Hier nog één:


Niet alleen regionale banken hebben het risico op lange staatsobligaties mogelijk niet goed ingschat, maar dat geldt ook voor deze grote broker?


Twee kwartjes

En de ECB gaat morgen gewoon de rente met twee kwartjes verhogen? Het lijkt er op en de consensus gaat ook uit van twee kwartjes.  


De dollar trekt een cent aan ten opzichte van de euro en de (tienjaars) rentes letten alweer niet op een basispuntje meer of minder:


Tot slot nog even deze, hoe toepasselijk. Kijk hoe op de achtergrond bankaandeelhouders compleet nat gaan.

Arend Jan Kamp is senior content manager van IEX. Kamp belegt iedere maand vooral voor zijn pensioen uitsluitend in beleggingsfondsen. Klik hier voor zijn actuele posities. De informatie in dit artikel is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen. Klik hier voor een overzicht van de beleggingen van de IEX-redactie.

Auteur: Arend Jan Kamp

Reacties

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

