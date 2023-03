Europese aandelen laten het kopje hangen

Dank Royce voor de duiding .



When you walk

Through a storm

Hold your head

Up high

And don't

Be afraid

Of the dark

At the end

Of the storm

There's a golden sky

And the sweet

Silver song

Of the lark

Walk on

Walk on

With hope

In your heart

And you never

Walk alone

You never

Walk

Alone



Gewoon ABN AMRO nemen.