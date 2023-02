Waakvlammetje op de energiemarkten

"Our results in Q4 and across the full year demonstrate the strength of Shell's differentiated portfolio, as well as our capacityto deliver vital energy to our customers in a volatile world.We believe that Shell is well positioned to be the trusted partner through the energy transition. As we continue to put ourPowering Progress strategy into action, we will build on our core strengths, further simplify the organisation and focus onperformance. We intend to remain disciplined while delivering compelling shareholder returns, as demonstrated by the 15%dividend increase and the $4 billion share buyback programme announced today."