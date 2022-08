Von der Leyen wil ingrijpen op de energiemarkt

*EU PREPARING POWER MARKET EMERGENCY INTERVENTION: VON DER LEYEN — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) August 29, 2022

Vanaf 07:25:

We, the Commission, are now working on an emergency intervention, and a structural reform of the electricity market. We need a new market model for electricity that really functions, and brings us back into balance.

Will the rule of power replace the power of rules?



It depends on the power of democracy.



On our capacity to uphold core principles.

Resist aggression.



Protect our values and our friends.



My address @BledStratForum ↓

https://t.co/AnBCgSfAqi — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 29, 2022

Electricity prices drop 20% in Germany & France as EU is planning urgent steps to push down soaring power prices. Electricity prices in Europe soared almost 10-fold in one year, have fueled #inflation & increased econ burden on businesses and households. https://t.co/sBjYpJZEdJ — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) August 29, 2022

Swissquote Bank:

European policymakers are now cooking new measures to stop the excessive rise in energy prices and decouple the price of gas from electricity. The measures will likely include taxes on excessive earnings. If this is the case, the energy companies could react by reducing output, with the risk of further deepening the energy crisis.