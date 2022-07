Europese beurzen starten in mineur, pre-earnings note ING en spannende gasmarkt

Hier, dit is nog eens nieuws:

OCI NV Announces €3.55 Per Share Cash Distribution with respect to H1 2022







OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) today announced it proposes a semi-annual cash distribution with respect to H1 2022 of €3.55 per share (or c.$760 million at current exchange rates consisting of a $200 million base return of capital and a variable element), to be paid to its shareholders in October.



In line with the company’s guidance given during the Q1 results publication, this is significantly higher than the semi-annual cash distribution of €1.45 per share with respect to the period H2 2021 (paid in June 2022).