Slotcall: sell-off AEX maar weer eens en oh, Philips en TomTom

Slotcall: sell-off AEX maar weer eens en oh, Philips en TomTom

Categorie: Beurs vandaag, Redactioneel
Door
op
Views: 5.317

Auteur: Arend Jan Kamp

Reacties

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 6 wiegveld 1 juni 2022 18:19
    vrolijk nieuws van Jamie Dimon: yahoofinance

    10:46 a.m. ET: Jamie Dimon says 'hurricane' coming for the U.S. economy

    JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon is making waves on Wednesday with his comments at an investor conference.

    Speaking at Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference, Dimon said the U.S. economy is facing a "hurricane" as the Federal Reserve continues its process of normalizing interest rates. Dimon said he'd previously referred to impending challenges facing the economy as "storm clouds."

    "Right now, it's kind of sunny, things are doing fine," Dimon told the conference, according to a transcript from S&P Capital IQ. "Everyone thinks the Fed can handle this. That hurricane is right out there down the road, coming our way. We just don't know if it's a minor one or Superstorm Sandy...or Andrew or something like that. And you got to brace yourself."

    Dimon added that he thinks the banking industry is in great shape, as are consumers sitting on over $2 trillion in savings.

    "Jobs are plentiful, wages are going up, consumers are spending," Dimon said. "[The] lower income folks, not quite as much as before, but everybody else, it looks like they have $2 trillion more savings... I don't think that's going to stop...spending [in] 6 or 9 months. And so that to me is the bright clouds out there."

    —Myles Udland, senior markets editor
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

