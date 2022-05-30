Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
word abonnee
Slotcall: bulldag en drie Buffett-aandelen
Categorie: Beurs vandaag, Redactioneel
Door
op
Views: 7.871
-
-
Nieuwste grote positie van Buffett is Occidental Petroleum. OXY.
own?
Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK. A, BRK. B) now holds 143.2 million shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) worth $8.5 billion. As a holder of more than 10% of Occidental, Berkshire must disclose trades in the stock within two business days via a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.13 mei 2022
-
"Voor de goede orde: de IEX Beleggersdesk geeft geen shortadviezen...."