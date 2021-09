IEX Podcast: "De Chinese vastgoedcrisis is een potentiële zwarte zwaan"

You might have heard something about Evergrande Group (????) recently. This is a sprawling company with billions of dollars in debt, a little bit of a cash crunch, and is looking for a way out.Who knows what is going to happen. Everything is all up in the air and we are hearing new things each day. But the whole saga has gotten me interested in how a real estate company has managed to grow so far, and so fast. That is what we will talk about today.In this video, we look at the rise and fall of what had once been China's biggest real estate conglomerate. A company now with $300 billion in liabilitie