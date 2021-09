Dow Jones raakt vermoeid: ligt een tussentijdse correctie op de loer?

Indebted developer China Evergrande says property sales continue to drop, warns again it could defaultEvergrande also warned its escalating troubles could also lead to broader default risks.“In view of the difficulties, challenges and uncertainties in improving its liquidity as mentioned above, there is no guarantee that the Group will be able to meet its financial obligations under the relevant financing documents and other contracts,” it warned investors.It said that if it was unable to repay its debt, it may lead to a situation of “cross default” under its existing financing arrangement and relevant creditors demanding payment.A cross default means that a default triggered in one situation may spread to other obligations. That could lead to broader contagion in other sectors.---------------------------------Wordt vervolgd.