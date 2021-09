ASML blijft doordenderen: er zijn nog steeds gretige kopers in de markt

Evergrande Bonds Halted Amid Liquidation Panic As Contagion Spreads To Other Chinese JunkWith algos busy chasing upward momentum in futures and global stocks, the biggest - if largely ignored story - remain the ongoing collapse of "China's Lehman", the $300+ billion China Evergrande, where following our earlier reports (see below) that a bank run emerged among creditors of the biggest and most indebted Chinese developer as its bonds were no longer eligible collateral in the repo market after a ratings downgrade, on Monday the rout went from bad to catastrophic as various Evergrande bonds crashed amid a liquidation frenzy, prompting China's stock exchanges to halt trade.